Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

G40 members defect to Mujuru

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
MORE than 80 Zanu-PF members in Chiredzi, who were allegedly linked to the beleaguered G40 faction, have defected to former Vice-President Joice Mujuru's National People's Party (NPP), citing continued victimisation.

NPP spokesperson, Jeffrayson Chitando, confirmed the development last week, saying the defectors included former Chiredzi South district political commissar, Taurai Mativenga, Chiredzi North women's league chairperson, Shuvai Chirunga and Chiredzi West Ward 8 commissar, Ketsia Beni.

Mativenga said he decided to defect to NPP after he was labelled a G40 sympathiser and bashed by Zanu-PF supporters at an inter-district meeting at Chitsanga Hall last month.

"I left Zanu-PF because of ever-growing factionalism that is slowly turning violent each day. I was attacked by some Zanu-PF members the last time I attended an inter-district meeting at Chitsanga Hall a month ago," he said.

"All perceived G40 members are being persecuted every day. In fact, we were physically and emotionally abused, as well as being barred from contesting for any position in the party or even public posts. I wanted to contest as a councillor in Ward 7, but I was informed that I was not eligible."

Other members reiterated the issue of perpetual harassment and discrimination of all perceived G40 members, and said they see NPP and other political parties as safe havens.

Chitando said people were now recognising his party.

"We are so happy that Zanu-PF is crumbling like a deck of cards, and its members are finding other political parties as safe havens. Hundreds have promised to cross the floor and we are besides ourselves (with happiness) because of the developments … We are geared to take Zanu-PF by the horns come election time," he said.

Contacted for comment, Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial spokesperson, Ronald Ndava, said: "As Masvingo province, we have never expelled or victimised anyone along that line of thinking. Those are not Zanu-PF members. As far as we are concerned, people are coming to Zanu-PF in numbers instead. I am surprised that people claiming to be our members are going to NPP. There is no sign of NPP in Chiredzi except Dzikamai Mavhaire, who stays in Masvingo city," he said.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #G40, #NPP, #Mujuru

Comments

Chev cruise on sale

Vw passat 1.8 cv

On sale are rolex watches

Tyre on sale

Dixon battery on sale

Vw passat 1.8 fuel pump

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

Solar systems on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Help Orphans live better lives…

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Former President not missed at all

53 mins ago | 557 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

1 hr ago | 412 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 619 Views

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

2 hrs ago | 574 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

2 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 2830 Views

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

4 hrs ago | 1596 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

4 hrs ago | 2315 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

4 hrs ago | 1113 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

4 hrs ago | 2343 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 694 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

5 hrs ago | 2484 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

5 hrs ago | 728 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

5 hrs ago | 1394 Views

White farmers fight eviction

5 hrs ago | 948 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

5 hrs ago | 1055 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

5 hrs ago | 597 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

5 hrs ago | 805 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

5 hrs ago | 285 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

5 hrs ago | 372 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

5 hrs ago | 909 Views

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

5 hrs ago | 407 Views

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

5 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Remember coup that was not a coup, now bribe that is not a bribe next is rigged 'free elections'

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

After bribing the Chiefs, Mnangagwa bribes Tsvangirai - proof promise of free elections is hot air

5 hrs ago | 772 Views

No to ruthless eviction of illegal traders from the streets - NPP

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mzembi 'to remain loyal to Zanu-PF despite expulsion'

6 hrs ago | 661 Views

No to rushed polls, Mnangagwa told

6 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Zanu-PF to select new regalia design ahead of elections

6 hrs ago | 624 Views

ZSE stocks continue to fall unabated

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

'No more G40 purges'

6 hrs ago | 535 Views

Licence plates fees to be cut by half

6 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Zanu-PF to hold provincial elections

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

Ndebele king sends envoy to Zulu king

6 hrs ago | 626 Views

Man drags 'thieving' prostitute to court

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

'140% rise in market capitalisation fuels inflation growth'

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa leads high-powered delegation to Davos

7 hrs ago | 685 Views

Kwese TV cancels ties with Dr Dish, impasse heading for courts

7 hrs ago | 499 Views

ZITF foreign interest increases

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zesa imports 11 000 faulty meters

7 hrs ago | 271 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'super fit'

7 hrs ago | 148 Views

Chiefs unapologetic about cars, says Charumbira

7 hrs ago | 420 Views

Women break into house, stay for 6 months

7 hrs ago | 616 Views

'Shoot to kill,' says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 609 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days