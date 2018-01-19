Latest News Editor's Choice


Major shake-up looming in CIO

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
The dreaded axe is seen shifting to the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) where some of the senior officers are at risk of either being retired, sacked or reassigned.

Highly-placed sources said the changes in the feared spy agency were meant t strengthen President Emmerson Mnangagwa's hand by surrounding him with officers of unquestionable loyalty.

Mnangagwa has already rang the changes in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) where long-serving commissioner-general, Augustine Chihuri, was retired.

Source - Daily News
