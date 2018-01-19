News / National
Ministries, govt departments face eviction
5 hrs ago | Views
Government departments, including whole ministries, face eviction from their rented properties due to failure to pay their landlords on time.
While government has several properties across the country housing its ministries and departments, it has not been able to accommodate all of its units due to space constraints.
As such, various government departments and some line ministries are renting out space in properties owned by private individuals and corporates.
As such, various government departments and some line ministries are renting out space in properties owned by private individuals and corporates.
Source - Daily News