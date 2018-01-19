Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Acting MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday took a swipe at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's efforts to fight corruption saying corruption the law is being selectively applied.Chamisa was speaking at a rally in Epworth to launch the MDC Alliance campaign where he received a rousing welcome from scores of supporters as he took to the podium which underlined his popularity in the MDC party which could head for an extra-ordinary congress to replace ailing leader Morgan Tsvangirai.