Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Acting MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday took a swipe at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's efforts to fight corruption saying corruption the law is being selectively applied.

Chamisa was speaking at a rally in Epworth to launch the MDC Alliance campaign where he received a rousing welcome from scores of supporters as he took to the podium which underlined his popularity in the MDC party which could head for an extra-ordinary congress to replace ailing leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daily News

Comments

To rent is 3 bedroom house

Range rover on sale

Home flowers on sale

Sliding doors on sale

For sale is vw golf

On sale are rolex watches

Chev cruise on sale

4 bedroomed house to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Help Orphans live better lives…

19 mins ago | 15 Views

Former President not missed at all

59 mins ago | 652 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

1 hr ago | 439 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 654 Views

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

2 hrs ago | 597 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

2 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2968 Views

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

4 hrs ago | 1610 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

4 hrs ago | 2348 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

4 hrs ago | 1124 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

5 hrs ago | 2378 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 700 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

5 hrs ago | 2521 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

5 hrs ago | 740 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

5 hrs ago | 1411 Views

White farmers fight eviction

5 hrs ago | 963 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

5 hrs ago | 1063 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

5 hrs ago | 609 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

5 hrs ago | 813 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

5 hrs ago | 380 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

5 hrs ago | 921 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

5 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Remember coup that was not a coup, now bribe that is not a bribe next is rigged 'free elections'

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

After bribing the Chiefs, Mnangagwa bribes Tsvangirai - proof promise of free elections is hot air

5 hrs ago | 780 Views

No to ruthless eviction of illegal traders from the streets - NPP

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

G40 members defect to Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Mzembi 'to remain loyal to Zanu-PF despite expulsion'

7 hrs ago | 665 Views

No to rushed polls, Mnangagwa told

7 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Zanu-PF to select new regalia design ahead of elections

7 hrs ago | 626 Views

ZSE stocks continue to fall unabated

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

'No more G40 purges'

7 hrs ago | 539 Views

Licence plates fees to be cut by half

7 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Zanu-PF to hold provincial elections

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

Ndebele king sends envoy to Zulu king

7 hrs ago | 629 Views

Man drags 'thieving' prostitute to court

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

'140% rise in market capitalisation fuels inflation growth'

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa leads high-powered delegation to Davos

7 hrs ago | 690 Views

Kwese TV cancels ties with Dr Dish, impasse heading for courts

7 hrs ago | 506 Views

ZITF foreign interest increases

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zesa imports 11 000 faulty meters

7 hrs ago | 272 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'super fit'

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chiefs unapologetic about cars, says Charumbira

7 hrs ago | 427 Views

Women break into house, stay for 6 months

7 hrs ago | 621 Views

'Shoot to kill,' says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 614 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days