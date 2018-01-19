Latest News Editor's Choice


Majaivana for SA debut show

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Derrick Sipho Majaivana, son to legendary musician, Lovemore, is set to stage his debut performance with the Super Legends Mlambos Express Band at Boksburg Hotel, Hillbrow Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa on February 2 and 3.

Majaivana told The Standard Style that he will serenade the crowd with his latest tracks and will also perform his father's music.

"For those who never got a chance to see the legend Lovemore Majaivana on stage, come because I will step into my father's shoes and shine like him on the day. People will get a treat from my father's music and my own music as well," he said.

Majaivana said the songs will bring back old memories.

"My father's hit songs — Umoya Wami, Ngifuna Imali, Khala Ntandane and Kuleliyan' Ilizwe — will be performed and I hope fans of the great Magee will be excited," he said.

"I will set alight Boksburg Hotel and Hillbrow Theatre. I will perform tracks from my hit album Bayamemeza. This album has steered the appetite of the fans of Majaivana's music, lighting debates and arguments in Bulawayo."

Majaivana said his album includes remixes of his father's songs.

"My album has redone songs of my father's yesteryear songs," he said.

Majaivana said he was happy to get a chance to share the stage with Mlambos Express Band.

"I am happy that I will share the stage with Mlambos Express Band (The Super Legends). This will be a great day for me and fans should come and witness this show because I promise an energetic performance," he said

Source - thestandard
Most Popular In 7 Days