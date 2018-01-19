White farmer in bid to get back farm

News / National

by Staff reporter

A prominent Wedza white farmer Richard Seager has approached government to assist him in getting back his 609 hectare farm that he claims was fraudulently and violently taken away from him by an indigenous farmer in 2007.In a letter addressed to Mashonaland East provincial minister of state David Musabayana and Lands minister Perrance Shiri, Seager pleaded with the new government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to assist him in repossessing his farm from Alester Ziyanga.According to the letter, Ziyanga fraudulently obtained an offer letter as he was involved in a joint venture agreement with Seager, resulting in the former forcefully taking over the farm."Having heard the new government's mandate and witnessing the reinstatement of several white farmers, this has prompted me to make this application seeing how fair, just and committed the government is with this exercise. "