Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

White farmers fight eviction

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
TWO white commercial farmers in Marondera have taken the government to court contesting the cancellation of their land offer letters and transfer of their property to an indigenous farmer.

In their High Court challenge, David Alexander Tippet and Stewart John Tippet claimed that the government's move to transfer their property to a J Chamhuka in October last year was illegal and should be reversed.

"We want the court to order the cancellation of an offer letter issued by the defendant (Lands ministry) to Chamhuka on October 5 last year and declare first and second applicants' (the Tippets) offer letters valid and enforceable," their summons read.

"We want the court to order eviction of Chamhuka from Subdivision 2 of Magar in Marondera district of Mashonaland East province and cost of suit at attorney-client scale to be borne by Chamhuka."

Through their lawyers Messrs Chinyama and Partners, the Tippets claimed that on May 2 last year, then Land, Agriculture and Rural Development minister Douglas Mombeshora issued them with offer letters for a portion of Magar Farm in Marondera measuring 337 hectares.

However, Mombeshora later sought to revoke the offer letters, resulting in the Tippets approaching the High Court under case HC613/17 and the court declared the revocation as invalid.

Contrary to the High Court order, Mombeshora proceeded to issue an offer letter for the same property to Chamhuka.

Both the Land ministry and Chamuka are yet to respond to the summons.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - thestandard
More on: #Farmer, #White, #Farm

Comments

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump

8 tonne truck for hire available b

Sliding doors on sale

To rent is 3 bedroom house

Solar systems on sale

Dixon battery on sale

Pajero on sale

Miss valentine 2018


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Help Orphans live better lives…

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Former President not missed at all

59 mins ago | 647 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

1 hr ago | 437 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 652 Views

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

2 hrs ago | 595 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

2 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2963 Views

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

4 hrs ago | 1609 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

4 hrs ago | 2344 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

4 hrs ago | 1124 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

5 hrs ago | 2377 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 699 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

5 hrs ago | 2518 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

5 hrs ago | 739 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

5 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

5 hrs ago | 1062 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

5 hrs ago | 609 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

5 hrs ago | 813 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

5 hrs ago | 380 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

5 hrs ago | 919 Views

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

5 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Remember coup that was not a coup, now bribe that is not a bribe next is rigged 'free elections'

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

After bribing the Chiefs, Mnangagwa bribes Tsvangirai - proof promise of free elections is hot air

5 hrs ago | 780 Views

No to ruthless eviction of illegal traders from the streets - NPP

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

G40 members defect to Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Mzembi 'to remain loyal to Zanu-PF despite expulsion'

6 hrs ago | 665 Views

No to rushed polls, Mnangagwa told

7 hrs ago | 1714 Views

Zanu-PF to select new regalia design ahead of elections

7 hrs ago | 625 Views

ZSE stocks continue to fall unabated

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

'No more G40 purges'

7 hrs ago | 537 Views

Licence plates fees to be cut by half

7 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Zanu-PF to hold provincial elections

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

Ndebele king sends envoy to Zulu king

7 hrs ago | 629 Views

Man drags 'thieving' prostitute to court

7 hrs ago | 420 Views

'140% rise in market capitalisation fuels inflation growth'

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa leads high-powered delegation to Davos

7 hrs ago | 690 Views

Kwese TV cancels ties with Dr Dish, impasse heading for courts

7 hrs ago | 506 Views

ZITF foreign interest increases

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zesa imports 11 000 faulty meters

7 hrs ago | 272 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'super fit'

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chiefs unapologetic about cars, says Charumbira

7 hrs ago | 425 Views

Women break into house, stay for 6 months

7 hrs ago | 620 Views

'Shoot to kill,' says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 613 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days