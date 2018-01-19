PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Acting President, Eng Elias Mudzuri on Saturday was in Domboshava, Goromonzi West constituency observing the ongoing BVR mop up exercise.According to MDC-T Facebook page a number of issues were highlighted including the shortage of stationery including the VR9 and VR1 forms, as well as inadequate kits to cater for the large volumes of prospective voters.Eng. Mudzuri took the opportunity to interact with the local populace to understand their challenges and their expectations from an MDC led government after the 2018 elections.