'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

by Stephen Jakes

A critique Tinotenda Musodza‎ has said the MDC top official Roy Bennett who died in a helicopter crash in the United states will be remembered for looting diamonds in Zimbabwe.Bennett reportedly died with his wife in a crash."Roy Bernett will be remembered for looting our diamonds way before anyone had known. Bernett started mining diamonds at his Charleswood farm in Chimanimani many years ago," Musodza said."Bernett also looted diamonds from Chiadzwa disguising as building a dam for the villagers. He had money for sure that's why MDC gave him the post of treasurer on we."