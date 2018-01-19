Youth meet Mnangagwa

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Young people representing various youth groups across Zimbabwe got to meet and dialogue with His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a town hall meeting dubbed Road to Davos hosted by Global Shapers Harare Hub.The meeting was held at the Celebration Centre in Harare yesterday, the 18th of January 2018.The President in his remarks indicated that he expected to see more young people engaged. The meeting was a success with leaders of various youth groups expressing their concerns to the President who showed a lot of interest in youth developmental affairs.His Excellency President Mnangagwa urged youth to accept change as the world is a dynamic world that keeps on changing."Those who do not want to change will remain behind, change can only be attained by dialogue, do not be afraid of the new leadership" said the President. He also encouraged the spirit of brotherhood and peace amongst the youth as he urged them to let bygones be bygones.Responding to youth that shared their concerns, the President highlighted that the government was making positive steps towards attaining the desired goals."Most of you think l should have resolved all these issues in 6 weeks, which we didn't in 37 years. This shows they have faith in us." "Let us agree, whenever the need arises, to meet. I will always make time to meet with you because you (the youth) are the future," he said.Besides the President, there was a number of leaders from various government departments, ministers and the two vice presidents of Zimbabwe.