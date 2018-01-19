'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Mnangagwa's wife must stay of public life - TsodzoA political commentator Thompson Tsodzo has warned president Emmerson Mnangagwa that he is the only president of Zimbabwe and not his wife urging him to stop her from competing for space with him.This come in the wake of a spate of public meetings and events the first Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is conducting which has made people think she has an approach similar to Grace Mugabe."I just want to remind President Mnangagwa that we have one President and that he should learn from the mistakes made by Mugabe. Zimbabwe has one President and that is him. His wife has to stay very much in the background. She must not compete with him for attention," Tsodzo said.