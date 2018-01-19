Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

News / National

by Staff Reporter

HARARE - Top officials in the MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai have told spokesperson of the MDC Alliance Welshman Ncube to go to hell and stop interfering in matters concerning the troubled opposition party, Daily News reported.This comes as there is a growing rift between those opposed to the MDC Alliance (a coalition of seven political parties) and a section that is in favour of the coalition.The wrangling has been worsened by Tsvangirai's ill-health and the subsequent bitter fight to succeed him.MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu, who has muddied the waters in Harare Province after declaring his interest to be the main opposition candidate in Harare East constituency in disregard of the MDC Alliance pact which reserves the seat for the People Democratic Party (PDP) - told the Daily News that Ncube should shut up or march to hell."He should learn to mind his own business. Last time I checked he was not in the MDC. Ncube is not a member of the MDC-T. He should mind the affairs of his little party and leave us alone. The MDC Alliance is not a political party. Ncube has got absolutely no locus standi to instruct the MDC-T what to do with its members. He should simply shut up," said Gutu.He added, "As for the seats, the issue is not cast in stone. I am a member of the MDC standing committee and as things stand, we still can deliberate on such issues and decide the way forward," said Gutu.Last week Ncube told the Daily News that any official who disregards the MDC Alliance pact should be censured by his or her party."The position is that each alliance partner that was given a seat is now allowed to proceed; Harare east was reserved for PDP. Through the negotiating proceedings, the parties agreed that they will not contest each other. And if anyone from an alliance partner disregards that then they will be acting in bad faith and it will mean that whichever party that person comes from will have to take disciplinary action against that person," said Ncube.