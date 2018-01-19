Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HARARE - The existence of multiple centres of power in the MDC occasioned by Morgan Tsvangirai's absence has worsening tensions in the country's largest opposition party.

Analysts warned this week that if Tsvangirai, the MDC leader, does not step in to give direction to his lieutenants, the party may split for the third time in 13 years.

They said the hullabaloo in the MDC may cost the party dearly at the polls.

Zimbabwe goes for elections not later than July 31 this year at a time when the MDC is divided along three factions led by its deputies — Nelson Chamisa, Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri.

Tsvangirai is currently in South Africa for his routine check-up as he is battling cancer of the colon, diagnosed in 2016.

In his absence, he appointed Mudzuri as the party's acting president while Chamisa is his point man in the MDC Alliance — a coalition of seven political parties.

Mudzuri and Chamisa are, however, not as experienced as Khupe who has been Tsvangirai's deputy since 2006.

While the other two deputies were only appointed to their positions in 2016, they seem to command more influence in the party than Khupe who has been a pain in Tsvangirai's backside due to their differences on the MDC Alliance.

The political gamesmanship being orchestrated by Tsvangirai's deputies who are plotting to succeed the former trade unionist in the event that he is unable to continue in his position due to ill-health have poisoned the environment in the MDC.

The lack of a clear successor in the party is also creating confusion over who among Tsvangirai's three deputies can succeed him.

Political analysts canvassed by the Daily News said Tsvangirai should not have split his duties among two deputies as that has created two centres of power.

Social commentator, Rejoice Ngwenya, said the confusion in the MDC was a matter of personality rather than substance.

"Khupe has already expressed displeasure with both theAlliance and the two VPs, so she merely benefits and exploits the confusion. My take is that for the good of our opposition, these three should just tolerate each other so that the alliance brand maintains integrity and longevity," said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said the MDC conference of 2014 vested absolute authority in Tsvangirai to choose party deputies of his choice. That alone, removes any doubts about the legitimacy of Chamisa and Mudzuri as Tsvangirai's deputies since they were appointed in line with the party's constitution.

"Now, there is a world of difference between party business and Alliance business. Therefore ordinarily, there should not be confusion between Chamisa's role as the Alliance's representative and Mudzuri's role as acting president," said Ngwenya.

"However, since Tsvangirai was already playing this conflated role as both Alliance principal and president, it would have been, but not necessarily exclusive, better that he left these tasks to one person".

Political analyst, Maxwell Saungweme, said Tsvangirai went for a convoluted structure because he did not want to appear to be anointing any of the three VPs.

"To address this (confusion) he should just throw the issue to the stockholders of the party at an extra ordinary congress and allow them to elect their leader. The set-up he left creates conspiracy theories, power struggles and factionalism," said Saungweme.

Crisis Coalition spokesperson, Tabani Moyo, said the opposition was getting it wrong adding that what they need right now is to find the best electoral proposition to challenge Zanu PF on, having defined it in clear terms, then settle for the person with the best of abilities to pursue such a value proposition.

"It's a waste of time in my view to say who is better between this and that without defining the narrative or framework within which defines the trait of the person to best push it forward.

"The elections are in five months, and the opposition is yet to engage the nation on its alternatives to the ruling party.

"If it can't define such simple mechanisms, the big question is: does it have what it takes to be the government in waiting? Zimbabwe deserves better than the current child's play," said Moyo.

Moyo said Zimbabwe needs a vibrant opposition to keep the ruling party in checks and strengthen the country's democracy.

Human rights activist Dewa Mavhinga believes the elephant in the room for the MDC at the moment was the question of timing to deal with the Tsvangirai succession issue, and an appropriate democratic and party constitution guided procedure, and not necessarily the allocation of roles and duties between Mudzuri, Khupe, and Chamisa.

"It will be critical, when the time comes, for the MDC to follow an open process that gives a fair chance to all eligible candidates who may wish to succeed Tsvangirai.

"With 2018 national elections said to be in about five months, the timing of the process is crucial to allow the opposition to rally being one candidate acceptable to all," said Mavhinga.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daily News

Comments

turbo chargers

Chev cruise on sale

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

Iphone6 on sale

Miss valentine 2018

House to buy

Home flowers on sale

Range rover on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Help Orphans live better lives…

17 mins ago | 12 Views

Former President not missed at all

57 mins ago | 614 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

1 hr ago | 429 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 643 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

2 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 2933 Views

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

4 hrs ago | 1606 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

4 hrs ago | 2330 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

4 hrs ago | 1122 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

4 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 697 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

5 hrs ago | 2510 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

5 hrs ago | 736 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

5 hrs ago | 1404 Views

White farmers fight eviction

5 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

5 hrs ago | 1061 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

5 hrs ago | 604 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

5 hrs ago | 809 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

5 hrs ago | 918 Views

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

5 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Remember coup that was not a coup, now bribe that is not a bribe next is rigged 'free elections'

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

After bribing the Chiefs, Mnangagwa bribes Tsvangirai - proof promise of free elections is hot air

5 hrs ago | 777 Views

No to ruthless eviction of illegal traders from the streets - NPP

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

G40 members defect to Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 2046 Views

Mzembi 'to remain loyal to Zanu-PF despite expulsion'

6 hrs ago | 664 Views

No to rushed polls, Mnangagwa told

6 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Zanu-PF to select new regalia design ahead of elections

6 hrs ago | 624 Views

ZSE stocks continue to fall unabated

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

'No more G40 purges'

7 hrs ago | 537 Views

Licence plates fees to be cut by half

7 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Zanu-PF to hold provincial elections

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

Ndebele king sends envoy to Zulu king

7 hrs ago | 629 Views

Man drags 'thieving' prostitute to court

7 hrs ago | 419 Views

'140% rise in market capitalisation fuels inflation growth'

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa leads high-powered delegation to Davos

7 hrs ago | 689 Views

Kwese TV cancels ties with Dr Dish, impasse heading for courts

7 hrs ago | 504 Views

ZITF foreign interest increases

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zesa imports 11 000 faulty meters

7 hrs ago | 271 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'super fit'

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chiefs unapologetic about cars, says Charumbira

7 hrs ago | 423 Views

Women break into house, stay for 6 months

7 hrs ago | 619 Views

'Shoot to kill,' says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 612 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days