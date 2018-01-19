LISTEN: Charamba to throw party for surviving 'G40' chop

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Police national spokesperson Charity Charamba, who has been listed among senior police officers chopped from service but later had her contract termination reversed, has promised to throw a party for relatives and forms who supported her during the time when she was listed for forced retirement.In an audio she is heard thanking those who supported her and promises them drinks.A purge has since been launched allegedly to get reed of officer who are believed to have been linked to the ousted G40 faction in Zanu Pf.Listen to the audio below: