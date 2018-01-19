Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF MP found dead on a sofa at his home

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Zaka East Member of Parliament Samson Mukanduri has died. The ruling party legislator died this morning at his rural home in Chiromo village after reportedly complaining of high blood pressure.

Sources said Mukanduri was found dead on a sofa at his home this morning. Zaka Central Member of Parliament Paradzai Chakona confirmed his Zaka East counterpart's death.

"Its a sad day for the people of Zaka District and Masvingo at large. His death has come as a shock to us and he will be greatly missed," said Chakona.

Mukanduri was elected Zaka East MP on a ruling party ticket during the 2013 harmonised elections.

