Man steals from employer

A 24-YEAR OLD Ledger Paints employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing calcium carbide worth $32 at his workplace.Barnabas Mawanga residing in New Ceney Park pleaded not guilty to theft charges levelled against him.Mawanga was denied bail and will be in custody until January 31 for trial.The State, represented by Sybil Makumborenga, proved that on October 30 last year at around 8pm, the witness in this case Gift Mangezi was seated in his car when he saw Mawanga kneeling near the car that Mangezi was sitting in.Mangezi saw Mawanga pulling an unidentified object from the car.Mangezi called Mawanga to inquire what was in the plastic bag that he was carrying but the accused kept on walking.Mangezi then chased Mawanga and took the plastic bag he was carrying that is when he discovered the loot.Mawanga escaped and ran away leaving the calcium carbide behind.Mangezi lodged a complaint with the police leading to Mawanga's arrest.