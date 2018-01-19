Duped by fake SA embassy agent

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 39-YEAR-OLD man has been nabbed for allegedly duping a student of US$200 after misrepresenting that he could facilitate a South African study visa for him.Patrick Simbi was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with fraud.The matter was remanded to February 8.Allegations are that Simbi approached Tanaka Chali who wanted to apply for a study visa at South African Embassy Second Street extension Harare.He reportedly lied to Chali that he is an employee at the embassy and is in a position to assist him since the embassy had relocated to Borrowdale.Chali who was desperate reportedly got interested and was made to pay a sum of US$200 of which US$110 was paid through Ecocash.The money was said to be for visa processing.He was issued with a receipt inscribed South African Embassy and that gave him confidence that he was dealing with the right person.Three days later Chali made effort to locate and collect his document but Simbi could not be located and his mobile number was not reachable.On January 18, Simbi was arrested and he implicated his accomplice only known as Cutter who is still at large.