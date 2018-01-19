Latest News Editor's Choice


Mugabe exploited Mujuru's illiteracy

by Staff reporter
Joice Mujuru has spoken on how ousted former president Robert Mugabe exploited liberation war colleagues' illiteracy to both his own advantage and eventually Zimbabwe's doom.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, she said illiteracy and inability to speak in English and lack of exposure on how to run state affairs were major setbacks for many government officials at independence something that gave Mugabe an upper hand.

"From that, we later lacked the courage to tell Mugabe that what he was doing was out of sync with how to run a government," she said.

Mujuru further said Mugabe, whom she looked upon, called her into his office one day and said; "Teurai go to night school and study".

In a wide ranging interview in Harare, Mujuru said during that time, every day after government business, most officials would meet at the Zimbabwe House in Harare where Mugabe would become their night school teacher.

"You see, it became very difficult for us when now we were in cabinet, we all assumed Mugabe was right since he was our teacher," she said.

Mujuru added, "Imagine telling you tutor during the day that you are wrong in cabinet and then later the same person is your teacher during the night."

Mujuru has since upgraded herself and recently earned a PhD from the University of Zimbabwe. She is currently the leader of the National People's Party (NPP)

Source - newzimbabwe
Most Popular In 7 Days