Kasukuwere begs Mnangagwa for forgiveness?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Exiled former Zanu-PF national commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, is begging President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be allowed back into the country, a Zanu-PF official has claimed.Also, according to the official, expelled Zanu-PF Youth League leader, Kudzayi Chipanga, is seeking re-admission as an ordinary card carrying party member.According to NewZimbabwe.com, speaking on Sunday during the ruling party's inter district meeting, Zanu-PF chairperson for Manicaland province, Mike Madiro, said President Mnangagwa told him that Kasukuwere was begging to return home.Kasukuwere, together with Jonathan Moyo (former higher education minister), fled into exile after the military took over the operations of government under an Operation code-named Restore Legacy claiming that they were targeting "criminals surrounding" President Robert Mugabe.Kasukuwere and Chipanga were fired from Zanu-PF together with Moyo, Patrick Zhuwao and Grace Mugabe following Mugabe's ouster last November.The revelation that Kasukuwere is begging the president to return will come as no surprise to some. While his friends, Moyo and Zhuwao, have refused to accept Mnangagwa's rule and chosen to regularly dismiss the Harare administration as "illegitimate" Kaskuwere has remained curiously quiet.