ZBC to launch Khulumani FM next month

ZBC Montrose Studios was a hive of activity as hundreds of people came for auditions in preparation of the launch of Khulumani FM radio station which is set to broadcast next month in the City of Kings.Khulumani FM is a radio station which is under the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation brand.The radio station is set to accommodate different languages such as Sotho, Venda and Kalanga but with much focus in isiNdebele.Speaking during the auditions, ZBC acting head Radio Services Mr Albert Chekayi, gave a brief explanation on the type of talent they expect from the interviewees and the reason behind the selection and the launching of the radio station in Bulawayo.Khulumani FM will be the fifth radio station to be launched by the national broadcaster ZBC following an outcry by the Bulawayo community to air out their views pertaining issues surrounding the city.