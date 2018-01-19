News / National
Misleading statement on Mzilikazi II clarified
The office of King Mzilikazi II wishes to make some clarifications on a story carried by Bulawayo24 Online pertaining the King Mzilikazi II delegation that were recently in South Africa.
The delegation went there to attend the commemorations of the battle of Isandlwana. The delegation neither had the mandate to meet with the Zulu King nor did they seek to do so. The report carried by the Bulawayo24 online newspaper did not emanate from the office of the King.
The Office of the King issues statements directly to the press. The Office of the King advises all media houses to contact the spokesperson of the King if they wish to carry a story about the King.
Source - umthwakazireview.com