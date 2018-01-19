Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zesa workers demand 75% salary raise

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Zesa workers are demanding an outrageous 75 percent increase in salaries and allowances across the board, a move that will almost double the power utility's monthly wage bill from the current $22 million, The Herald can reveal.

The workers also want an introduction of new allowances for every permanent employee, chief among them a five-day holiday for six family members at any three-star hotel, full school fees payment for up to four of the employees' children, "climate" and cellphone allowances.

Apart from unreasonably pushing up the wage bill, the demands, if met, will also have a heavy bearing on electricity consumers, as a tariff increase must be effected to cover additional costs on the payroll.

Zesa's revenue fluctuates between $53 million and $59 million monthly.

The workers, represented by the Zimbabwe Energy Workers Union (ZEWU) and National Energy Workers Union of Zimbabwe (NEWUZ), said most of their demands emanated from a 2012 collective bargaining agreement, which management defied.

Another union, Energy Sector Workers Union of Zimbabwe, has also come up with a host of demands, which they said should be implemented to "restore corporate legacy."

The lowest paid Zesa employee in grade A11 (a sweeper) is getting $940 (gross), while a junior engineer in grade D2 is getting $4 900.

Honouring the collective bargaining agreement will see Zesa paying a sweeper $1 043.

In their position paper to management dated January 10, the workers cited changes in "the macro-economic environment" as the basis for their demands.

They said a five-tier pricing system existing in the country had seen their salaries being eroded by more than 80 percent.

The workers said the last pay rise was in 2013.

"The macro-economic environment over the past three years has been on a progressive decline with the steepest price hikes being experienced in the last six months of 2017," reads the position paper prepared by ZEWU and NEWUZ.

"The rise in the cost of living has continued unabated and has reached alarming levels in recent weeks. One of the critical factors, which has led to the erosion of workers' salaries is the shortage of cash, be it bond notes or US dollars. To make matters worse, for one to access cash, one has to sleep at a bank and get less than $50 or get it on the black market where charges have escalated to more than 80 percent, especially for US dollars."

Added the workers: "This undoubtedly has led to the salaries of workers being depreciated by more than 80 percent, as most of them have no access to cash and they will either use swipe or EcoCash price, which is higher than the bond or US dollar price."

The workers said the new stipends they wanted introduced included driving, locality, electricity benefit for contract workers, climate, clothing, danger and holiday allowances for every worker.

They also want an increase in existing allowances.

These include non-pensionable allowance (by 20 percent), housing (15 percent), retention allowance (10 percent), responsibility allowance (15 percent), transport allowance (from $70 to $160), and canteen allowance (from $25 to $120).

They also want overtime to be calculated using "actual, not basic earnings."

In a letter to Zesa Holdings chief executive Engineer Josh Chifamba, ESWUZ, which had threatened job action yesterday, said: "Allowances bargained for in 2009, i.e, tools, switching, locality, to name just a few were varied or removed without explanation and awarded to managers in D3 and above who were not covered by the scope of negotiations."

The union accused management of bankrolling political activities and issuing free electricity benefit to all Ministry of Energy and Power Development officials at an "irrecoverable cost to the public."

Yesterday's planned job action flopped as it was declared "illegal" by management.

Zesa said it failed to honour the CBA due to financial incapacity, as it had incurred "great" losses in the past six years.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Zesa, #Salary, #Workers

Comments

For sale are sofas

Magrim and tyre on sale

Vw passat 1.8 fuel pump

Solar systems on sale

Iphone6 on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

To rent is 3 bedroom house

Dixon battery on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Financial scandal rocks Zimbabwe police

16 mins ago | 105 Views

Confusion as Zimbabwe promises review of elephant exports amidst global condemnation

1 hr ago | 140 Views

The tragedy of littering

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Unrealistic expectations on the first hundred days of the president

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mnangagwa 'faces resistance by his own Zanu-PF MPs'

2 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Mugabe's nephew warns Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Botswana cops release Grace Mugabe cars

2 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Zanu-PF factions re-emerge

3 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Petina Gappah engaged to help Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Everything must start at home

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Diamond looters rubbishes $15bn Zimbabwe diamond theft reports

3 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Mugabe face regalia banned

3 hrs ago | 951 Views

Vendors vow to defy government

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Heath Streak for Ndebele chief!

3 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Hugh Masekela dies

4 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Coalitions built against Mugabe's stubbornness can't be dismantled as his system remains

4 hrs ago | 714 Views

Government on warpath against CBD vendors

4 hrs ago | 835 Views

Mnangagwa urged to forgive G40 members

4 hrs ago | 976 Views

Soldiers causing 'terror, havoc' in Nkayi

4 hrs ago | 2696 Views

Mnangagwa will win Nobel Award if he delivers

4 hrs ago | 892 Views

Is 7c per litre fuel cut a bribe as trucks for Chiefs - absolutely not, they are a world apart

5 hrs ago | 617 Views

Graham Williamson speaks on the concept of self-determination

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Dry spell renders crops in Matabeleland South a write off

5 hrs ago | 720 Views

Unstable Zimra systems affect operations

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

Pizza Hut to open first outlet in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Mnangagwa to hold mass mobilisation rallies

6 hrs ago | 1204 Views

'Mnangagwa must pardon political convicts'

6 hrs ago | 639 Views

Robert Mugabe University plans shelved

6 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Mnangagwa fires State House director

6 hrs ago | 3749 Views

Mnangagwa, Zhuwao face off in Davos

6 hrs ago | 6226 Views

Chihuri fingered in fake spot fine books scam

6 hrs ago | 2818 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

6 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Minister sues Hwange Colliery

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

Midget poses as goblin

6 hrs ago | 777 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to face Knife

6 hrs ago | 562 Views

Heads to roll at Zesa

6 hrs ago | 710 Views

Beitbridge border post ceiling collapses

6 hrs ago | 664 Views

'Zisco debt must be audited'

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

Scramble to meet Mnangagwa at World Economic Forum?

6 hrs ago | 989 Views

Headmaster collapses, dies

6 hrs ago | 3243 Views

Charamba denies clips on social media

6 hrs ago | 753 Views

D-day for Maphepha

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Bus war kidnap drama

6 hrs ago | 606 Views

New war vets association on the cards

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

Merlin readies to resume production

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mzembi, Undenge back in court

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa to name Zanu-PF's elections directorate

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

No electric train for Bulawayo, but Mutare-Harare on cards

6 hrs ago | 572 Views

2 new opposition parties unveiled

6 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zesa insolvent, expects increased loss

6 hrs ago | 164 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days