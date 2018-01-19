News / National
Duty on fuel reduced
Government yesterday reduced excise duty on fuel, in a move expected to result in a decline in prices of basic goods, as high production cost structures were being partly attributed to high fuel prices.
The reduction, which took effect from midnight, followed an outcry by the business sector that high fuel prices were contributing significantly to the cost of doing business, accounting for some price increases on basic commodities.
Source - the herald