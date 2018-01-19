Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man loses $100,000 cash to robbers

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Six suspected armed robbers donning Zimbabwe National Army regalia and Zimbabwe Republic Police attire, allegedly robbed a local businessman of over $100 000 cash at his Borrowdale house after getting inside information from his nephew.

The court heard that the complainant, Albert Chawira, operates flea markets in the capital and his nephew, Tawanda, who worked for him, allegedly gave information to the robbers on his uncle's cash movements and where he kept the money at home.

A few days after the robbery, the gang was involved in a car accident, which claimed the life of one of them. Tawanda (23) and another suspect Berzel Mazarure (28) appeared in court recently facing armed robbery charges and were remanded in custody.

One of their accomplices, Philani Dhliwayo (27), appeared before magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa yesterday facing similar charges and was also remanded in custody due to the gravity of the offence, with instructions to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on December 16 last year, Dhliwayo, Mazarure and four other accomplices, who are still at large, armed themselves with pistols and headed to Chawira's Borrowdale home.

Acting on the supplied information, the gang scaled the precast wall at the complainant's house and smashed the kitchen window to gain entry. One of the occupants, Trymore Masiya, allegedly heard some noise and decided to check where it was coming from. He then saw the gang in the house and rushed upstairs screaming for help.

The suspects gave chase and allegedly manhandled him before he could get to the complainant's bedroom and forced their way into the main bedroom. While inside the bedroom, one of the suspects produced a pistol and pointed it at Chawira while demanding cash and other valuables.

The suspects told the complainant that they had information that he had received some money from former finance minister Ignatius Chombo, hence, they wanted it. They allegedly assaulted him all over the body before he opened his wardrobe and took a bag containing $20 000 and handed it over to Mazarure. The suspects further assaulted him demanding more money and they broke his hand, the court heard.

It is the State's case that the gang then ransacked the room and stole $84 000, which was stashed under the bed. They also went away with several mobile phones. A few days after the robbery, Dhliwayo and two of the accomplices, Prince Makodza and Gerald Mupandare, were involved in a car accident along Harare-Mukumbura Road.

Dhliwayo disappeared from the scene, while Makodza and Mupandare were seriously injured before they were rushed to hospital by a Good Samaritan. Mupandare died on admission to hospital, while Makodza escaped from the hospital.

Police searched their damaged vehicle and recovered two special revolvers, rounds of ammunition, ZNA and ZRP regalia. Police investigations led to Tawanda's arrest and during interrogation, he allegedly admitted to committing the offence and volunteered information, leading to the recovery of his uncle's stolen cellphones. He then implicated his alleged accomplices.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Robbery, #Money, #Cash

Comments

Iphone6 on sale

Vw passat 1.8 cv

On sale are rolex watches

4 plate stove on sale

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

Vw passat 1.8 fuel pump

House to buy

4 bedroomed house to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Financial scandal rocks Zimbabwe police

18 mins ago | 144 Views

Confusion as Zimbabwe promises review of elephant exports amidst global condemnation

1 hr ago | 143 Views

The tragedy of littering

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

Unrealistic expectations on the first hundred days of the president

2 hrs ago | 595 Views

Mnangagwa 'faces resistance by his own Zanu-PF MPs'

2 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Mugabe's nephew warns Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Botswana cops release Grace Mugabe cars

3 hrs ago | 2309 Views

Zanu-PF factions re-emerge

3 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Petina Gappah engaged to help Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Everything must start at home

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Diamond looters rubbishes $15bn Zimbabwe diamond theft reports

3 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Mugabe face regalia banned

3 hrs ago | 962 Views

Vendors vow to defy government

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

Heath Streak for Ndebele chief!

3 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Hugh Masekela dies

4 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Coalitions built against Mugabe's stubbornness can't be dismantled as his system remains

4 hrs ago | 719 Views

Government on warpath against CBD vendors

4 hrs ago | 838 Views

Mnangagwa urged to forgive G40 members

4 hrs ago | 978 Views

Soldiers causing 'terror, havoc' in Nkayi

4 hrs ago | 2711 Views

Mnangagwa will win Nobel Award if he delivers

5 hrs ago | 895 Views

Is 7c per litre fuel cut a bribe as trucks for Chiefs - absolutely not, they are a world apart

5 hrs ago | 620 Views

Graham Williamson speaks on the concept of self-determination

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Dry spell renders crops in Matabeleland South a write off

5 hrs ago | 721 Views

Unstable Zimra systems affect operations

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Pizza Hut to open first outlet in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mnangagwa to hold mass mobilisation rallies

6 hrs ago | 1209 Views

'Mnangagwa must pardon political convicts'

6 hrs ago | 642 Views

Robert Mugabe University plans shelved

6 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Mnangagwa fires State House director

6 hrs ago | 3759 Views

Mnangagwa, Zhuwao face off in Davos

6 hrs ago | 6242 Views

Chihuri fingered in fake spot fine books scam

6 hrs ago | 2829 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

6 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Minister sues Hwange Colliery

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Midget poses as goblin

6 hrs ago | 781 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to face Knife

6 hrs ago | 563 Views

Heads to roll at Zesa

6 hrs ago | 712 Views

Beitbridge border post ceiling collapses

6 hrs ago | 666 Views

'Zisco debt must be audited'

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Scramble to meet Mnangagwa at World Economic Forum?

6 hrs ago | 991 Views

Headmaster collapses, dies

6 hrs ago | 3256 Views

Charamba denies clips on social media

6 hrs ago | 756 Views

D-day for Maphepha

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Bus war kidnap drama

6 hrs ago | 606 Views

New war vets association on the cards

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

Merlin readies to resume production

6 hrs ago | 461 Views

Mzembi, Undenge back in court

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa to name Zanu-PF's elections directorate

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

No electric train for Bulawayo, but Mutare-Harare on cards

6 hrs ago | 574 Views

2 new opposition parties unveiled

6 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zesa insolvent, expects increased loss

6 hrs ago | 164 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days