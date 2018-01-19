Latest News Editor's Choice


Headmaster collapses, dies

BUSINESS came to a standstill yesterday at the Gwanda Government complex when a school head collapsed and died at the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education provincial offices.

Mr Bernard Maphosa, the Acting Headmaster of Mpalawini Primary School in Insiza North, allegedly clutched his chest and began gasping for breath at the Ministry's offices yesterday at around 10 AM.

A ministry official said Mr Maphosa had visited the complex to submit fees approval documents.

"While at the Education offices' reception, Mr Maphosa is said to have complained that he was feeling hot and appeared to struggle to breathe. He thereafter collapsed," said an official who declined to be named for professional reasons.

The office employees took him to the foyer where nurses from the Ministry of Health and Child Care offices tried to render first aid while others called an ambulance.

An education official said he was disappointed by  Gwanda Provincial Hospital's failure to promptly respond to the distress call.

"The ambulance only arrived after about 40 minutes despite the fact that the hospital is less than 500 metres away from the complex," fumed the official.

The official said the ambulance arrived when Mr Maphosa was already dead.

Scores of people had gathered and many said they were shocked by the sudden death.

Mr Maphosa's death comes three years after another person died at the Government complex, also waiting for an ambulance.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said he was yet to receive a report on the incident.

Source - chronicle

