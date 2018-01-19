Bulawayo Bomber to face Knife

News / National

by Staff reporter

ELVIS "Bulawayo Bomber" Moyo's World Boxing Federation Africa heavyweight title defence fight against Congolese Kilola Lubika Didier set for Friday in Harare will be broadcast live on Kwese Sports.Bulawayo Bomber and his rival whose ring name is "Knife" will trade leather in a bill dubbed "New Dawn" at the City Sports Centre.Moyo is expected to arrive in Harare from his South African base this afternoon to prepare for the fight and is excited that his bout will be broadcast across the continent.This will be Moyo's second fight in six months to be broadcast live. The first was when he reclaimed the vacant continental title by knocking out Kenya's Bernard Adie at the Harare International Conference Centre in August last year."I'm excited to be coming home to fight again in front of my home country's supporters. The last time I was there, I really felt the love from the fans. What also excites me is knowing that my fans in South Africa and those in Bulawayo and other parts of the continent will watch me beating Didier live on TV," said Moyo.The Zimbabwean pugilist is confident of a victory against Didier, whom he beat at EFC (Extreme Fighting Championship) in 2014.As part of marketing his fight, Moyo will have a public workout tomorrow before Thursday's weigh in.Going into Friday's fight, Moyo's record stands at W6-KO3; L5; D2 while Didier, who is aiming for a fourth consecutive victory, has a record of W6; L2; D0.