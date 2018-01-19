Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Midget poses as goblin

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THREE fake prophets from Bulawayo allegedly defrauded a man of more than $7 000 after they hired a midget to pretend to be a tikoloshe and demanded 20 head of cattle from him as payment to spare his son's life.

George Manyoka (30) of Emakhandeni suburb, with two accomplices who are still at large, pretended to be prophets who had healing powers to cure Mr Khumbulani Mkhwananzi's son of a mental illness.

The trio allegedly planted multi-coloured charms in Mr Mkhwananzi's house and made him believe the charms were evil and had been brought by witches who caused his son's illness.

Manyoka was not asked to plead to fraud before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Nyarai Ringisai.

Ms Ringisai granted him $200 bail and remanded the matter to February 2.

For the State, Mr Alfonce Makonese alleged that the trio defrauded Mr Mkhwananzi of $7 425 in October last year.

"Between October 21 and 31, the three connived and misrepresented to Mr Mkhwananzi that they were genuine prophets who could conduct prayers and a cleansing ceremony to heal his son from a mental illness," Mr Makonese said.

"They planted weird items in Mr Mkhwananzi's yard and lied to him saying there was a tikoloshe in the house which was causing his son's illness.

On October 23, they brought a midget who was undressed and he remained outside Mr Mkhwananzi's house while the three entered. The midget who was pretending to be a tikoloshe started talking from outside threatening to kill the complainant's son if Mr Mkhwananzi did not take 20 cattle to its homestead in Chipinge.

The trio allegedly pretended to be busy praying inside the house while talking to the tikoloshe.

The court heard that Mr Mkhwananzi was made to believe that the tikoloshe was real and its wishes had to be fulfilled.

Mr Makonese said the three charged Mr Mkhwananzi $7 000 for the 20 cattle.

"He paid $ 5 000 and transferred $2 425 via EcoCash which included transport money for the three to travel to Chipinge and perform the cleansing ceremony. Instead the three didn't go to Chipinge but converted the money to their own use," Mr Makonese said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Midget, #Goblin, #Court

Comments

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump

Magrim and tyre on sale

Home flowers on sale

Dunlop tyres on sale

On sale are rolex watches

Range rover on sale

4 plate stove on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Financial scandal rocks Zimbabwe police

15 mins ago | 82 Views

Confusion as Zimbabwe promises review of elephant exports amidst global condemnation

1 hr ago | 134 Views

The tragedy of littering

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Unrealistic expectations on the first hundred days of the president

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa 'faces resistance by his own Zanu-PF MPs'

2 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Mugabe's nephew warns Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 2060 Views

Botswana cops release Grace Mugabe cars

2 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Zanu-PF factions re-emerge

3 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Petina Gappah engaged to help Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Everything must start at home

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Diamond looters rubbishes $15bn Zimbabwe diamond theft reports

3 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Mugabe face regalia banned

3 hrs ago | 946 Views

Vendors vow to defy government

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Heath Streak for Ndebele chief!

3 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Hugh Masekela dies

4 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Coalitions built against Mugabe's stubbornness can't be dismantled as his system remains

4 hrs ago | 713 Views

Government on warpath against CBD vendors

4 hrs ago | 834 Views

Mnangagwa urged to forgive G40 members

4 hrs ago | 973 Views

Soldiers causing 'terror, havoc' in Nkayi

4 hrs ago | 2689 Views

Mnangagwa will win Nobel Award if he delivers

4 hrs ago | 890 Views

Is 7c per litre fuel cut a bribe as trucks for Chiefs - absolutely not, they are a world apart

5 hrs ago | 616 Views

Graham Williamson speaks on the concept of self-determination

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Dry spell renders crops in Matabeleland South a write off

5 hrs ago | 718 Views

Unstable Zimra systems affect operations

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Pizza Hut to open first outlet in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Mnangagwa to hold mass mobilisation rallies

6 hrs ago | 1203 Views

'Mnangagwa must pardon political convicts'

6 hrs ago | 638 Views

Robert Mugabe University plans shelved

6 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Mnangagwa fires State House director

6 hrs ago | 3742 Views

Mnangagwa, Zhuwao face off in Davos

6 hrs ago | 6209 Views

Chihuri fingered in fake spot fine books scam

6 hrs ago | 2816 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

6 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Minister sues Hwange Colliery

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to face Knife

6 hrs ago | 562 Views

Heads to roll at Zesa

6 hrs ago | 707 Views

Beitbridge border post ceiling collapses

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

'Zisco debt must be audited'

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

Scramble to meet Mnangagwa at World Economic Forum?

6 hrs ago | 989 Views

Headmaster collapses, dies

6 hrs ago | 3234 Views

Charamba denies clips on social media

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

D-day for Maphepha

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Bus war kidnap drama

6 hrs ago | 606 Views

New war vets association on the cards

6 hrs ago | 451 Views

Merlin readies to resume production

6 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mzembi, Undenge back in court

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa to name Zanu-PF's elections directorate

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

No electric train for Bulawayo, but Mutare-Harare on cards

6 hrs ago | 571 Views

2 new opposition parties unveiled

6 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zesa insolvent, expects increased loss

6 hrs ago | 163 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days