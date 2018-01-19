Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minister sues Hwange Colliery

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Professor Amon Murwira has dragged Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) to court for failing to remit more than $157 000 in Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) levies from its wage bill.

In terms of section 3 of the Manpower Planning and Development Act, the Minister is empowered to impose a levy on every employer under Statutory Instrument (SI) 74 OF 1999. The levy is payable to Zimdef.

Prof Murwira, who is the plaintiff in the matter, has filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing HCCL as the defendant.

The Minister is demanding a total of $157 254 from the colliery company for levies which have not been remitted from February 2017 to September 2017.

Prof Murwira, in his summons filed through lawyers, Dube-Banda, Nzarayapenga and Partners, said the coal mining giant has continuously neglected or refused to settle the debt despite demand.

"From February 2017 to September 2017 the defendant did not remit its full levy due on monthly basis as required by the regulations," said the Minister.

According to the court papers, the Minister delegated Zimdef levy inspectors who assessed HCCL wages bill, payrolls and other financial statements for that period during which a total amount of $157 254 was arrived at as the balance of levy due and surcharges.

"The defendant, despite assessment by levy inspectors, still has the duty to calculate, declare and pay its levy obligation," said the Minister's lawyers.

In terms of the Manpower Planning and Development Act as read in conjunction with section 3 of the Manpower Planning and Development (Levy) Notice SI 74 of 1999, every employer is obliged to pay a levy of one percent of its total assessed wage bill and other leviable benefits on employers and directors on or before the first day of each month.

Section 5 of the Manpower Planning and Development (Levy) Notice SI 74/1999 empowers Zimdef to impose a 10 percent surcharge on overdue levy.

Prof Murwira is demanding that HCCL pay the cost of suit at attorney-client scale.

HCCL is yet to respond.

The Ministry has in the past taken several companies and local authorities to court for defaulting in paying Zimdef levies. Some of the organisations which have been sued for varying amounts include Gwanda Municipality and Hwange Local Board.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Hwange, #Colliery, #Court

Comments

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump

Magrim and tyre on sale

Home flowers on sale

Dunlop tyres on sale

On sale are rolex watches

Range rover on sale

4 plate stove on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Financial scandal rocks Zimbabwe police

14 mins ago | 80 Views

Confusion as Zimbabwe promises review of elephant exports amidst global condemnation

1 hr ago | 134 Views

The tragedy of littering

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Unrealistic expectations on the first hundred days of the president

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa 'faces resistance by his own Zanu-PF MPs'

2 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Mugabe's nephew warns Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 2060 Views

Botswana cops release Grace Mugabe cars

2 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Zanu-PF factions re-emerge

3 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Petina Gappah engaged to help Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Everything must start at home

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Diamond looters rubbishes $15bn Zimbabwe diamond theft reports

3 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Mugabe face regalia banned

3 hrs ago | 945 Views

Vendors vow to defy government

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Heath Streak for Ndebele chief!

3 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Hugh Masekela dies

4 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Coalitions built against Mugabe's stubbornness can't be dismantled as his system remains

4 hrs ago | 713 Views

Government on warpath against CBD vendors

4 hrs ago | 834 Views

Mnangagwa urged to forgive G40 members

4 hrs ago | 972 Views

Soldiers causing 'terror, havoc' in Nkayi

4 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Mnangagwa will win Nobel Award if he delivers

4 hrs ago | 890 Views

Is 7c per litre fuel cut a bribe as trucks for Chiefs - absolutely not, they are a world apart

5 hrs ago | 616 Views

Graham Williamson speaks on the concept of self-determination

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Dry spell renders crops in Matabeleland South a write off

5 hrs ago | 716 Views

Unstable Zimra systems affect operations

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Pizza Hut to open first outlet in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Mnangagwa to hold mass mobilisation rallies

6 hrs ago | 1203 Views

'Mnangagwa must pardon political convicts'

6 hrs ago | 638 Views

Robert Mugabe University plans shelved

6 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Mnangagwa fires State House director

6 hrs ago | 3742 Views

Mnangagwa, Zhuwao face off in Davos

6 hrs ago | 6208 Views

Chihuri fingered in fake spot fine books scam

6 hrs ago | 2815 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

6 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Midget poses as goblin

6 hrs ago | 776 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to face Knife

6 hrs ago | 562 Views

Heads to roll at Zesa

6 hrs ago | 707 Views

Beitbridge border post ceiling collapses

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

'Zisco debt must be audited'

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

Scramble to meet Mnangagwa at World Economic Forum?

6 hrs ago | 989 Views

Headmaster collapses, dies

6 hrs ago | 3233 Views

Charamba denies clips on social media

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

D-day for Maphepha

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Bus war kidnap drama

6 hrs ago | 606 Views

New war vets association on the cards

6 hrs ago | 451 Views

Merlin readies to resume production

6 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mzembi, Undenge back in court

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa to name Zanu-PF's elections directorate

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

No electric train for Bulawayo, but Mutare-Harare on cards

6 hrs ago | 571 Views

2 new opposition parties unveiled

6 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zesa insolvent, expects increased loss

6 hrs ago | 163 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days