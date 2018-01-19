Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chihuri fingered in fake spot fine books scam

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
WOES continue to mount on retired Police Commissioner-General, Augustine Chihuri, who now faces a possible criminal case of abuse of office and corruption.

Former police officer Tafadzwa Gambiza, fired from the force after refusing to cast his ballot in front of his commanders, has opened a case of corruption against Chihuri, demanding that he be brought before the courts.

The case, reported at Kwekwe Central Police Station and captured under RRB number 3284257, was made before Chihuri was fired.
Gambiza accuses Chihuri of illegally printing fake spot fine books which were not prescribed at law and converting the money to his own use, paying his top officers and abusing his position for self-enrichment.

"The accused designed his private national deposit fine schedules illegally usurping the mandate of the Ministry of Justice, instead of issuing motorists with Z69J tickets as prescribed. He used police printers to print own tickets, which was both illegal and corrupt," wrote Gambiza in his statement to the police.

Chihuri is accused of pushing the police to fundraise for money which he allegedly used to build homes in leafy suburbs.

"The offence of not having red rear reflectors, for instance, is covered by Chapter 13:11 section 37(1) of the Road Traffic Act and was $5 fine, but Chihuri gave an illegal instruction to have his officers charge $20," he wrote.

"Further, Chihuri, through his fake ticket books, violated the law by remitting all spot fines to the director of finance at Police General Headquarters, when this issue of admission of guilt is provided in Chapter 9:07 section 356 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act and the Zimbabwe Republic Police standing orders volume 1," Gambiza said.

The Act specifies that Z69J tickets for spot fines have the original white copy and be remitted to the clerk of court together with deposit fines.

Gambiza said he was aware that the matter had Cabinet approval and was debated in Parliament, but this did not make it law and Chihuri, as a law enforcer, was supposed to be competent enough not to implement illegal decisions.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Sliding doors on sale

Dixon battery on sale

turbo chargers

Range rover on sale

Solar systems on sale

4 bedroomed house to rent

House to buy

Home flowers on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Financial scandal rocks Zimbabwe police

14 mins ago | 80 Views

Confusion as Zimbabwe promises review of elephant exports amidst global condemnation

1 hr ago | 134 Views

The tragedy of littering

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Unrealistic expectations on the first hundred days of the president

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa 'faces resistance by his own Zanu-PF MPs'

2 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Mugabe's nephew warns Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Botswana cops release Grace Mugabe cars

2 hrs ago | 2250 Views

Zanu-PF factions re-emerge

3 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Petina Gappah engaged to help Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Everything must start at home

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Diamond looters rubbishes $15bn Zimbabwe diamond theft reports

3 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Mugabe face regalia banned

3 hrs ago | 944 Views

Vendors vow to defy government

3 hrs ago | 413 Views

Heath Streak for Ndebele chief!

3 hrs ago | 1804 Views

Hugh Masekela dies

4 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Coalitions built against Mugabe's stubbornness can't be dismantled as his system remains

4 hrs ago | 713 Views

Government on warpath against CBD vendors

4 hrs ago | 834 Views

Mnangagwa urged to forgive G40 members

4 hrs ago | 972 Views

Soldiers causing 'terror, havoc' in Nkayi

4 hrs ago | 2685 Views

Mnangagwa will win Nobel Award if he delivers

4 hrs ago | 889 Views

Is 7c per litre fuel cut a bribe as trucks for Chiefs - absolutely not, they are a world apart

5 hrs ago | 616 Views

Graham Williamson speaks on the concept of self-determination

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Dry spell renders crops in Matabeleland South a write off

5 hrs ago | 716 Views

Unstable Zimra systems affect operations

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Pizza Hut to open first outlet in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Mnangagwa to hold mass mobilisation rallies

6 hrs ago | 1203 Views

'Mnangagwa must pardon political convicts'

6 hrs ago | 638 Views

Robert Mugabe University plans shelved

6 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Mnangagwa fires State House director

6 hrs ago | 3742 Views

Mnangagwa, Zhuwao face off in Davos

6 hrs ago | 6206 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

6 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Minister sues Hwange Colliery

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Midget poses as goblin

6 hrs ago | 775 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to face Knife

6 hrs ago | 562 Views

Heads to roll at Zesa

6 hrs ago | 706 Views

Beitbridge border post ceiling collapses

6 hrs ago | 661 Views

'Zisco debt must be audited'

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

Scramble to meet Mnangagwa at World Economic Forum?

6 hrs ago | 989 Views

Headmaster collapses, dies

6 hrs ago | 3233 Views

Charamba denies clips on social media

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

D-day for Maphepha

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Bus war kidnap drama

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

New war vets association on the cards

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Merlin readies to resume production

6 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mzembi, Undenge back in court

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa to name Zanu-PF's elections directorate

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

No electric train for Bulawayo, but Mutare-Harare on cards

6 hrs ago | 571 Views

2 new opposition parties unveiled

6 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zesa insolvent, expects increased loss

6 hrs ago | 163 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days