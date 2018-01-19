Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa must pardon political convicts'

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Acting MDC-T president Elias Mudzuri yesterday visited his party's three incarcerated activists at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, amid hope that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government would review and extend leniency on the trio's fluid cases.

The activists - Yvonne Musarurwa, Tungamirai Madzokere and Last Maengahama - were slapped with 20-year jail sentences by Justice Chinembiri Bhunu in 2016, with a consequent appeal on their conviction rendered invalid last year.

The activists were charged with the murder of police inspector Petros Mutedza during disturbances in Glen View in 2011.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the visit, Mudzuri said his party maintained that the three were convicted on political grounds.

Mudzuri cited the joint protest held in November last year when opposition parties sided with Zanu-PF in the removal of then President Robert Mugabe from power as leverage.

"We have taken a move to ask government to consider these as political prisoners, for we strongly believe that their arrest was more political than, in actual fact, being a committed crime.

"We have not yet finalised the case with government, but we walked together as Zanu-PF and MDC to remove Mugabe and we believe that it will be a very small gesture to release these youngsters who have had their life taken away for so long," Mudzuri said.

Turning to the coming elections, Mudzuri said as a party, they were going to approach the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and the Ministry of Justice to have all prisoners, including political prisoners, allowed to exercise their right to vote.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Sliding doors on sale

Dixon battery on sale

turbo chargers

Range rover on sale

Solar systems on sale

4 bedroomed house to rent

House to buy

Home flowers on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Financial scandal rocks Zimbabwe police

14 mins ago | 78 Views

Confusion as Zimbabwe promises review of elephant exports amidst global condemnation

1 hr ago | 133 Views

The tragedy of littering

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Unrealistic expectations on the first hundred days of the president

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa 'faces resistance by his own Zanu-PF MPs'

2 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Mugabe's nephew warns Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Botswana cops release Grace Mugabe cars

2 hrs ago | 2250 Views

Zanu-PF factions re-emerge

3 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Petina Gappah engaged to help Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Everything must start at home

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Diamond looters rubbishes $15bn Zimbabwe diamond theft reports

3 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Mugabe face regalia banned

3 hrs ago | 944 Views

Vendors vow to defy government

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

Heath Streak for Ndebele chief!

3 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Hugh Masekela dies

4 hrs ago | 1804 Views

Coalitions built against Mugabe's stubbornness can't be dismantled as his system remains

4 hrs ago | 713 Views

Government on warpath against CBD vendors

4 hrs ago | 834 Views

Mnangagwa urged to forgive G40 members

4 hrs ago | 972 Views

Soldiers causing 'terror, havoc' in Nkayi

4 hrs ago | 2681 Views

Mnangagwa will win Nobel Award if he delivers

4 hrs ago | 889 Views

Is 7c per litre fuel cut a bribe as trucks for Chiefs - absolutely not, they are a world apart

5 hrs ago | 615 Views

Graham Williamson speaks on the concept of self-determination

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Dry spell renders crops in Matabeleland South a write off

5 hrs ago | 716 Views

Unstable Zimra systems affect operations

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Pizza Hut to open first outlet in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Mnangagwa to hold mass mobilisation rallies

6 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Robert Mugabe University plans shelved

6 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Mnangagwa fires State House director

6 hrs ago | 3741 Views

Mnangagwa, Zhuwao face off in Davos

6 hrs ago | 6204 Views

Chihuri fingered in fake spot fine books scam

6 hrs ago | 2815 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

6 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Minister sues Hwange Colliery

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Midget poses as goblin

6 hrs ago | 775 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to face Knife

6 hrs ago | 561 Views

Heads to roll at Zesa

6 hrs ago | 706 Views

Beitbridge border post ceiling collapses

6 hrs ago | 661 Views

'Zisco debt must be audited'

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

Scramble to meet Mnangagwa at World Economic Forum?

6 hrs ago | 989 Views

Headmaster collapses, dies

6 hrs ago | 3231 Views

Charamba denies clips on social media

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

D-day for Maphepha

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Bus war kidnap drama

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

New war vets association on the cards

6 hrs ago | 450 Views

Merlin readies to resume production

6 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mzembi, Undenge back in court

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa to name Zanu-PF's elections directorate

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

No electric train for Bulawayo, but Mutare-Harare on cards

6 hrs ago | 571 Views

2 new opposition parties unveiled

6 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zesa insolvent, expects increased loss

6 hrs ago | 163 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days