Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Unstable Zimra systems affect operations

by Stephen Jakes
5 hrs ago | Views
The systems utilised by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority's (ZIMRA) stakeholders and clients have not been stable and available as expected, and this has negatively affected operations.

The system challenges affected the processing of tax returns, issuance of Tax Clearance Certificates and processing of Bills of Entry.

Zimra said the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) World system, that had crashed, was restored to working order with the help of the experts from the system supplier.

"Following the restoration of services, some instability has been experienced in some functionalities and efforts are currently underway to resolve the affected services. Whilst most services of the ASYCUDA World system have stabilised (such as processing of payments, processing of Temporary Import Permits, and assessments of entries already lodged), new registrations are still facing challenges. This is being attended to with the help of the system experts and a solution is expected soon," said Zimra.

The tax collector said on the e-services platform, there are high volumes of transactions due to the peak period; and this has resulted in in some clients failing to use the system due to congestion.

"Efforts are underway to address this challenge. Our clients are also reminded that to successfully obtain a Tax Clearance Certificate through the system, the client should: Have acquired and installed fiscal devices under the fiscalisation programme; Have no outstanding submissions; and Have one's account up-to-date," said Zimra.

"ZIMRA sincerely apologises to the the business community and the public for the inconveniences caused as a result of the system challenges. The Authority urges its clients to be patient as efforts to address the remaining challenges continue. Clients with urgent requirements can approach the nearest ZIMRA office for assistance. We, therefore, assure everyone that these matters are receiving due attention and ZIMRA has engaged technical experts who are currently on the ground."

Zimra said paying taxes and customs duties on time and in full builds and dignifies Zimbabwe.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Sliding doors on sale

Dixon battery on sale

turbo chargers

Range rover on sale

Solar systems on sale

4 bedroomed house to rent

House to buy

Home flowers on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Financial scandal rocks Zimbabwe police

14 mins ago | 76 Views

Confusion as Zimbabwe promises review of elephant exports amidst global condemnation

1 hr ago | 126 Views

The tragedy of littering

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Unrealistic expectations on the first hundred days of the president

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa 'faces resistance by his own Zanu-PF MPs'

2 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Mugabe's nephew warns Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 2051 Views

Botswana cops release Grace Mugabe cars

2 hrs ago | 2245 Views

Zanu-PF factions re-emerge

3 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Petina Gappah engaged to help Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Everything must start at home

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Diamond looters rubbishes $15bn Zimbabwe diamond theft reports

3 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Mugabe face regalia banned

3 hrs ago | 944 Views

Vendors vow to defy government

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Heath Streak for Ndebele chief!

3 hrs ago | 1799 Views

Hugh Masekela dies

4 hrs ago | 1804 Views

Coalitions built against Mugabe's stubbornness can't be dismantled as his system remains

4 hrs ago | 713 Views

Government on warpath against CBD vendors

4 hrs ago | 834 Views

Mnangagwa urged to forgive G40 members

4 hrs ago | 972 Views

Soldiers causing 'terror, havoc' in Nkayi

4 hrs ago | 2680 Views

Mnangagwa will win Nobel Award if he delivers

4 hrs ago | 889 Views

Is 7c per litre fuel cut a bribe as trucks for Chiefs - absolutely not, they are a world apart

5 hrs ago | 615 Views

Graham Williamson speaks on the concept of self-determination

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Dry spell renders crops in Matabeleland South a write off

5 hrs ago | 715 Views

Pizza Hut to open first outlet in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Mnangagwa to hold mass mobilisation rallies

6 hrs ago | 1203 Views

'Mnangagwa must pardon political convicts'

6 hrs ago | 638 Views

Robert Mugabe University plans shelved

6 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Mnangagwa fires State House director

6 hrs ago | 3737 Views

Mnangagwa, Zhuwao face off in Davos

6 hrs ago | 6203 Views

Chihuri fingered in fake spot fine books scam

6 hrs ago | 2814 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

6 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Minister sues Hwange Colliery

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Midget poses as goblin

6 hrs ago | 774 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to face Knife

6 hrs ago | 561 Views

Heads to roll at Zesa

6 hrs ago | 706 Views

Beitbridge border post ceiling collapses

6 hrs ago | 661 Views

'Zisco debt must be audited'

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

Scramble to meet Mnangagwa at World Economic Forum?

6 hrs ago | 989 Views

Headmaster collapses, dies

6 hrs ago | 3230 Views

Charamba denies clips on social media

6 hrs ago | 750 Views

D-day for Maphepha

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Bus war kidnap drama

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

New war vets association on the cards

6 hrs ago | 449 Views

Merlin readies to resume production

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mzembi, Undenge back in court

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa to name Zanu-PF's elections directorate

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

No electric train for Bulawayo, but Mutare-Harare on cards

6 hrs ago | 571 Views

2 new opposition parties unveiled

6 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zesa insolvent, expects increased loss

6 hrs ago | 163 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days