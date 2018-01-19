Latest News Editor's Choice


Dry spell renders crops in Matabeleland South a write off

by Stephen Jakes
5 hrs ago | Views
Crops in many parts of Matabeleland South are a total write off as the province has continued to experience a dry spell since the start of this year.

Villagers in most parts of the province particularly in Gwanda said they no longer have any hope of harvesting this season due to shortage of rains.
"This year we are not going to get anything as you can see there is totally nothing in the fields. We have not received any reasonable rains since the beginning of this year hence all the crops we planted are now wilting and drying fast," said a villager.

A visit to parts of Gwanda established that most fields had drying crops at their early stage.


Source - Byo24News

