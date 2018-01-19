Mnangagwa will win Nobel Award if he delivers

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A political analyst Isaya Ndawana‎ has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa will win a Nobel Prize if he delvers on a free and fair elections."His Excellent E. D. Mnangagwa will get a Nobel Award if he delivers on a free and fair elections which will allow for a smooth political transition. Zimbabwe needs economic keys to unlock those investment barriers and the only capable party to do that is MDC T under the able hands of party President Dr. Morgan Tsvangirai," he said."When the GNU was born out of GPA Zimbabwe resurrected from a crucified economy which was crippled under Zanu PF and it sharply rejuvenated the country into a new survived state platform which shocked all sundry in a short space of time. What is now needed is a united MDC Coalition than just an alliance. To me, an alliance is just a connected friendship and a Coalition a more of a bigger platform which carries a strong bondage like a diamond."He said a diamond is a rare metal which is very precious and hence a coalition is our own precious gift for Zimbabweans to carry our hopes alive and ahead."Zimbabwe requires a Grand Coalition and the demographic allocation of constituencies must be done on a mutually healthy amicable solution. Is the delimitation process through yet? As the mop out BVR registration exercise progresses there is a likelihood that new constituencies will be realised depending with the registration outcome. What then does this have in the ratio allocated across the Alliance ?" he said."It then implies that the distribution of constituencies will be revisited and time pre-occupied with sharing of possible seats when time is flying past our election programme. Lets unite and go to polls with one voice and ultimately the power is in the people. Lets be organised and re-shape ourselves than go to polls disjointed but sharpened like Shaka's assegai."