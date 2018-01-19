Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa urged to forgive G40 members

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been challenged to forgive members of the G40 faction who were fired from the party as the 'operation restore legacy' spearheaded by the military continues to haunt some Zanu PF members.

Former ZBC presenter Erick Knight said former Zanu PF National Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere is reportedly seeking for forgiveness from President ED, Kudzai Chipanga also is begging to be re-admitted into Zanu PF, this time as ordinary card carrying member.

"Well, Mr President if I were you, I would do exactly what God would do, You know what sir, just do what a man would hardly do and do what God would easily do. Just forgive and let them back. Look at it this way Your Excellency..what do you lose? Just let them come and face justice and defend themselves like any citizen. There is lots to gain, you will gain mercy and forgiveness from your Maker too, you will gain respect from society of integrity," Knight said.

Source - Byo24News

