Botswana cops release Grace Mugabe cars

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
BOTSWANA police have released three luxury vehicles belonging to Grace Mugabe's son after they were briefly impounded in that country at the weekend.

According to NewZimbabwe.com the cars were seized following an accident Friday night along Botswana's A1 Road in Muchudi, some 80km from the capital Gaborone.

Grace's son, Russell Goreraza, and other drivers, were transporting the posh cars to South African through Botswana.

According to local media, the Rolls Royce, which was damaged on the rear bumper apparently from a separate accident, was being transported by a flatbed tow truck.

The Mochudi accident occurred when a Toyota Corolla slammed onto the two other vehicles (a Range Rover and Porsche) from behind while trying to avoid a collision with some cattle on the road.

The Porsche and Range Rover were kept overnight at the Mochudi Police Station as investigations continued while the Rolls Royce was spotted in Phakalane, near the Botswana capital, on Saturday.

Mochudi police acting commander, Wazha Zambezi explained; "There are no issues with the vehicles, other than that we are still investigating the cause of the accident."

Source - newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days