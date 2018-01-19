Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa 'faces resistance by his own Zanu-PF MPs'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's new president Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly facing an internal revolt "after it emerged his calls for polls to go ahead as early as August could be resisted by his own Zanu-PF MPs".

According to The Standard, Zanu-PF legislatures wanted the forthcoming elections postponed by at least three years as the party was "locked in chaos" after a vicious succession battle within the party.

The lawmakers were also scared that their seats could be given to the military as a reward for getting Mnangagwa to state house, the report said.

Unnamed sources were quoted as saying that Mnangagwa was desperate to have the polls this year in order to legitimise his rule.

Mnangagwa announced last week that elections would be held in four to five months. He also invited international observers to Zimbabwe for the vote.

"We want fair, free, credible elections," he told British business newspaper the Financial Times in an interview published on Thursday.

"I would want that the United Nations should come, the EU should come... If the Commonwealth were requesting to come, I am disposed to consider their application," he said.

Mnangagwa took office in November after a shock military takeover ended former president Robert Mugabe's 37-year reign.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - news24
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Zanu-PF,

Comments

Vw passat 1.8 fuel pump

Chev cruise on sale

4 plate stove on sale

Vw passat 1.8 cv

4 roomed house on sale

turbo chargers

Tyre on sale

Iphone6 on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Financial scandal rocks Zimbabwe police

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Confusion as Zimbabwe promises review of elephant exports amidst global condemnation

54 mins ago | 102 Views

The tragedy of littering

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Unrealistic expectations on the first hundred days of the president

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mugabe's nephew warns Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Botswana cops release Grace Mugabe cars

2 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Zanu-PF factions re-emerge

3 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Petina Gappah engaged to help Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Everything must start at home

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Diamond looters rubbishes $15bn Zimbabwe diamond theft reports

3 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mugabe face regalia banned

3 hrs ago | 908 Views

Vendors vow to defy government

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Heath Streak for Ndebele chief!

3 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Hugh Masekela dies

4 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Coalitions built against Mugabe's stubbornness can't be dismantled as his system remains

4 hrs ago | 702 Views

Government on warpath against CBD vendors

4 hrs ago | 825 Views

Mnangagwa urged to forgive G40 members

4 hrs ago | 948 Views

Soldiers causing 'terror, havoc' in Nkayi

4 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Mnangagwa will win Nobel Award if he delivers

4 hrs ago | 857 Views

Is 7c per litre fuel cut a bribe as trucks for Chiefs - absolutely not, they are a world apart

4 hrs ago | 599 Views

Graham Williamson speaks on the concept of self-determination

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Dry spell renders crops in Matabeleland South a write off

4 hrs ago | 695 Views

Unstable Zimra systems affect operations

5 hrs ago | 307 Views

Pizza Hut to open first outlet in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Mnangagwa to hold mass mobilisation rallies

5 hrs ago | 1191 Views

'Mnangagwa must pardon political convicts'

6 hrs ago | 636 Views

Robert Mugabe University plans shelved

6 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Mnangagwa fires State House director

6 hrs ago | 3684 Views

Mnangagwa, Zhuwao face off in Davos

6 hrs ago | 6098 Views

Chihuri fingered in fake spot fine books scam

6 hrs ago | 2781 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

6 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Minister sues Hwange Colliery

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

Midget poses as goblin

6 hrs ago | 759 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to face Knife

6 hrs ago | 548 Views

Heads to roll at Zesa

6 hrs ago | 692 Views

Beitbridge border post ceiling collapses

6 hrs ago | 648 Views

'Zisco debt must be audited'

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

Scramble to meet Mnangagwa at World Economic Forum?

6 hrs ago | 977 Views

Headmaster collapses, dies

6 hrs ago | 3181 Views

Charamba denies clips on social media

6 hrs ago | 734 Views

D-day for Maphepha

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

Bus war kidnap drama

6 hrs ago | 598 Views

New war vets association on the cards

6 hrs ago | 440 Views

Merlin readies to resume production

6 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mzembi, Undenge back in court

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa to name Zanu-PF's elections directorate

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

No electric train for Bulawayo, but Mutare-Harare on cards

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

2 new opposition parties unveiled

6 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zesa insolvent, expects increased loss

6 hrs ago | 160 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days