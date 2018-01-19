Law maker on the run

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Zanu-PF Guruve South legislator Patrick Dutiro is reportedly on the run for obstructing the course of justice at Birkdale farm, Guruve on 16 January 2018.Allegations are that the law maker teamed up illegal settlers at who are being evicted by a High court order at Tompson Maguduru's farm and ordered them not to budge.Guruve messenger of court Stella Matetsa was on duty on the day in question accompanied by Zimbabwe Republic Police officers who were subsequently over powered by the ecstatic illegal settlers, chanting slogans and singing Chimurenga music basing on the backup messages from the legislator.An eye witness who declined to be named denounced Dutiro saying he hired state media giving malicious information."Dutiro acted barbaric how can he encourage people to break laws yet he is a law maker, furthermore he hired ZBC to give a malicious report, they alleged it was Chigwida's farm yet it is of Maguduru and Chagonda Edward," revealed the source.ZBC went on to report that the messenger of court and the police burnt houses for the illegal settlers in the name of eviction, though investigations proved that the houses were burnt a fortnight before, by military members.Contacted for comment Dutiro could neither confirm nor deny but referred all questions to Officer in Charge Mvurwi Chief Inspector Richard Mugadza who declined to comment saying he is not allowed to speak to the press."Check with Officer in Charge Mvurwi, I am on my way to Lupane," said Dutiro.Although Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe could not be reached for comment Bulawayo24.com has it on good record that the case was opened at Mvurwi station under CR 94\01\18.