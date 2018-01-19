Sekeramayi preaches peace as he praises Mnangagwa

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

ZANU PF Mashonaland East Politburo member and former Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi yesterday vowed to fully back the country's new leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the party to resoundingly win elections due to be held this year.In an uncharacteristic address at the party regional offices in Marondera yesterday, the veteran politician who was giving a vote of thanks to Cde Munyaradzi Machacha's address declared that he was fully in support of ED. "Kana mave kuenda kuvakuru, VaRugeje navaMnangagwa, endai munovataurira kuti Mashonaland East inotsigira President mutsva", said Sekeramayi.Cde Sekeramayi then introduced a new slogan:2018, VaMnanangwa muoffice, 2018, VaMnangagwa muoffice, a complete break from the past when the former VP was vilified in public.Mashonaland East Province, which had become the mainstay for the G40 cabal looks set to give the ruling party a clean sweep although authorities may need to deal with some hot spots in Goromonzi where some Members of Parliament loyal to the deposed G40 cabal have declared no-go areas for Biggie Matiza's new provincial leadership. Matiza is the new Provincial Chairman for Mashonaland East Province.In Goromonzi North for example, violence almost erupted when sitting MP Paddy Zhanda declared that the party will not win unless he is elected to represent the party in the elections.The tycoon who boasts of owning several companies in and outside the country has effectively conquered his community through food handouts; making him a god-father and therefore indispensable to most party members.Zhanda made it abundantly clear that if Mugabe was G40 then he was also G40 as he was loyal and is still loyal to the deposed President."When Mugabe was removed from power, I knew for certain that my job as a minister had terminated."That's why I didn't bother to go to cabinet."I knew that the new President would come with his own people", said the powerful tycoon.It remains to be seen how the Mnangagwa administration will deal with Zhanda and a couple of others whose loyalty to the new dispensation has been questioned.