Dembare star still toothless

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
DYNAMOS defender Godfrey Mukambi is still toothless despite promises last year that he will receive free dental care.

Dr Joseph Chinhenzva was on record saying he will help the utility player who has missing teeth, a condition he was born with.

Initially, the promise was to give Mukambi free dental service at the end of the season, but the goal posts have shifted.

Dynamos team doctor Robert Musara confirmed the developments saying they were still to find out what exactly happened.

"We had made an arrangement that Mukambi would go to the doctor at the end of the season because if he had gone that time, it would mean that he had to skip matches.

"It was a problem the coach Lloyd Mutasa could not afford to have since he was a pivotal player in his team," he said.

"After the season, Mukambi went on holiday and then he came back last week and went to the doctor, only to realise that he could no longer offer those free services and now demanding that he should pay.

"I am making arrangements to go see the doctor because Mukambi cannot afford. I will go see him today (yesterday) to know what has changed.

"Or maybe we can negotiate with him if he will be able to make a discount for us maybe by half or any amount that we can afford because Mukambi cannot afford.

"I will give you feedback later on the arrangements we would have made," he said.

No comment could be obtained from Dr Chinhenzva as his phone was unanswered.

Source - hmetro

