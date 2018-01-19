Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Arrivals to surpass 2,5m in 2018'

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE tourism sector in Zimbabwe is expected to grow by more than 20% in 2018, with tourist arrivals surpassing 2,5 million due to renewed confidence in the destination triggered by the recent change of government, an executive has said.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive, Karikoga Kaseke, told NewsDay in emailed responses that the outlook for 2018 was exciting following the ushering in of the new administration led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in November.

He said as follow-on effects of Operation Restore Legacy and the vision outlined by Mnangagwa, the tourism sector was expected to grow by more than 20% in 2018, thereby surpassing the annual global tourism growth and the regional growth forecast of 4 to 5% and 5,5%, respectively.

In turn, Kaseke said tourist arrivals in Zimbabwe were estimated to reach over 2,5 million by the end of the year.

In the first nine months of 2017, the country received 1 726 247 in arrivals, 12% up from 1 538 905 received during the same period in 2016.

In 2016, arrivals were 2 167 686, 5% up from 2 056 588 received in 2015.

Kaseke said Zimbabwe is expected to ride on positive trend of an increase in tourism arrivals in Africa which is projected to grow at an average rate of 5,5% per annum for the next decade, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

He said the $150 million facelift of the Victoria Falls International Airport would also contribute significantly to the growth of the sector.

"This development is expected to usher in a new era of the country's tourism growth. Victoria Falls is now the emerging regional aviation hub, connected to major regional capitals such as Johannesburg, Pretoria, Lusaka, Luanda, Windhoek, Gaborone and Maputo," Kaseke said.

This, he said, would see Victoria Falls becoming the main tourist hub for the Sadc region due to its central location.

Kaseke said after nearly two decades of negative publicity, Zimbabwe "is slowly recovering from the negative image as seen by the removal of travel warnings against the country by several countries including the United States, Japan and Germany last month."

In his 2018 National Budget statement, Finance and Economic Development minister Patrick Chinamasa said the thrust this year would be on strengthening destination marketing, paying special attention to high spending markets to increase tourism receipts.

He said the Budget would increase allocation for the sector, so as to enhance marketing of the country as a preferred destination for tourism, as well as support the promotion of domestic tourism with a bias towards improving community based tourism enterprises to empower local communities.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Magrim and tyre on sale

Home flowers on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

Range rover on sale

Vw passat 1.8 fuel pump

4 roomed house on sale

Pajero on sale

Tyre on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

44 mins ago | 312 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

1 hr ago | 1429 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

1 hr ago | 1506 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

1 hr ago | 751 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

1 hr ago | 516 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

1 hr ago | 431 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

1 hr ago | 215 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

3 hrs ago | 452 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

3 hrs ago | 718 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

3 hrs ago | 885 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

3 hrs ago | 1398 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

3 hrs ago | 980 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

3 hrs ago | 1315 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

3 hrs ago | 1760 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

4 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

4 hrs ago | 792 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

4 hrs ago | 878 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

4 hrs ago | 3528 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

4 hrs ago | 711 Views

Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

4 hrs ago | 2284 Views

MRP conduct Tsholotsho South roadshow, rallies despite police ban

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

5 hrs ago | 1213 Views

2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

The story of Bro Hugh Masekela (1939-2018) told in a Jazz way

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

5 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T expulsion

6 hrs ago | 3544 Views

Grace Mugabe's son to lose property over legal fees

6 hrs ago | 4132 Views

Teachers resist supervision by Mnangagwa's office

6 hrs ago | 2082 Views

'MDC-T won't shed tears for late Zanu-PF MP'

6 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Mugabe family in school land grab

6 hrs ago | 2869 Views

Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

6 hrs ago | 665 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zapu backs Zanu-PF on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Zhanda in hot soup over G40 agenda

6 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mthwakazi Party defies police

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

Sodomy and rape in church

6 hrs ago | 923 Views

Bulawayo ready to hand over 900 Luveve 5 stands

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

Another woman raped, murdered, dumped

6 hrs ago | 877 Views

Pupil scores 23 points

6 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Zanu-PF expels Sandi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 855 Views

New look Zanu-PF refocused, stronger

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

Minister demands Mugabe portrait removal

6 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Zim pastor convicted in Angola

6 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mnangagwa orders public office holders to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 460 Views

New airport for Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Minister orders fuel price cuts

6 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days