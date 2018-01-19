Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

AUC to launch single air transport network

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The African Union Commission is set to launch the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) in Ethiopia next week, the first AU Agenda 2063 flagship project.

The launch of SAATM comes nearly two decades after the adoption of the 1999 Yamoussoukro Decision to open up Africa's airspace.

Speaking ahead of the launch event scheduled for Sunday, Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at the African Union Commission said: "With preparations continuing on schedule, the launch of the Single African Air Transport Market will spur more opportunities to promote trade, cross-border investments in the production and service industries, including tourism resulting in the creation of an additional 300 000 direct and two million indirect jobs contributing immensely to the integration and socio-economic growth of the continent."

Abou-Zeid said the aviation industry currently supports eight million jobs in Africa and SAATM was created with the aim of enhancing connectivity, facilitating trade and tourism, creating employment, and ensuring that the industry plays a more prominent role in the global economy and significantly contributing to the AU's Agenda 2063.

"The AU Summit will also see the adoption of the regulatory text of the Yamoussoukro Decision, that is, the competition and consumer protection regulations that safeguards the efficient operation of the market," she said.

So far, 23 African countries out of 55 have subscribed to the Single African Air Transport Market, whereas 44 African countries signed the Yamoussoukro Decision.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #AUC, #Airline, #Africa

Comments

Magrim and tyre on sale

Home flowers on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

Range rover on sale

Vw passat 1.8 fuel pump

4 roomed house on sale

Pajero on sale

Tyre on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

44 mins ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

1 hr ago | 1427 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

1 hr ago | 1504 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

1 hr ago | 750 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

1 hr ago | 516 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

1 hr ago | 431 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

1 hr ago | 215 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

3 hrs ago | 451 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

3 hrs ago | 718 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

3 hrs ago | 885 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

3 hrs ago | 1398 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

3 hrs ago | 980 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

3 hrs ago | 1315 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

3 hrs ago | 1760 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

4 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

4 hrs ago | 791 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

4 hrs ago | 878 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

4 hrs ago | 3528 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

4 hrs ago | 711 Views

Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

4 hrs ago | 2283 Views

MRP conduct Tsholotsho South roadshow, rallies despite police ban

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

5 hrs ago | 1211 Views

2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

The story of Bro Hugh Masekela (1939-2018) told in a Jazz way

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

5 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T expulsion

6 hrs ago | 3544 Views

Grace Mugabe's son to lose property over legal fees

6 hrs ago | 4132 Views

Teachers resist supervision by Mnangagwa's office

6 hrs ago | 2081 Views

'MDC-T won't shed tears for late Zanu-PF MP'

6 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Mugabe family in school land grab

6 hrs ago | 2868 Views

Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

6 hrs ago | 665 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zapu backs Zanu-PF on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Zhanda in hot soup over G40 agenda

6 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mthwakazi Party defies police

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

Sodomy and rape in church

6 hrs ago | 923 Views

Bulawayo ready to hand over 900 Luveve 5 stands

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

Another woman raped, murdered, dumped

6 hrs ago | 877 Views

Pupil scores 23 points

6 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Zanu-PF expels Sandi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 855 Views

New look Zanu-PF refocused, stronger

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

Minister demands Mugabe portrait removal

6 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Zim pastor convicted in Angola

6 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mnangagwa orders public office holders to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 460 Views

New airport for Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Minister orders fuel price cuts

6 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days