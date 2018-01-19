Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chaplain, teacher in the court for sexual abuse

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A chaplain and teacher at Matthew Rusike Children's Home in Epworth have been hauled before the courts for allegedly sexually abusing vulnerable children under their care.

The 50-year-old chaplain, Clive Chikomo, allegedly raped an 11-year-old orphan in his office before giving her toys to buy her silence. Similarly, Samuel Sigauke (31), who was employed as a teacher at the children's home, also stands accused of indecently assaulting his former pupil in his office.

Sigauke appeared in court on Monday before Ms Tilda Mazhande who freed him on $50 bail. He will be back in court on February 5. Chikomo will be summoned to appear before Mr Hosea Mujaya for trial commencement. The State alleges that sometime in December last year, Chikomo summoned Mrs Dendere and the minor to his office.

When the two got to the office, Mrs Dendere was excused, leaving the minor with him. It is the State's case that Chikomo locked the door from inside while asking the complainant why she had not given him a Christmas present.

He then ordered the complainant to move closer to him and she complied. Chikomo started fondling and caressing the minor while covering her mouth with his hand, it is further alleged. He then allegedly raped her.

After the act, Chikomo allegedly ordered the minor not to report the abuse to anyone before giving her toys. A few days later, the minor revealed the matter to a caregiver at the children's home, who, in turn, informed her superiors of the abuse. The matter was later reported to the police.

The court heard that sometime in November last year, at around 9am, the complainant in Sigauke's case together with her friends went into his office to get past exam papers for their revision. Sigauke allegedly told the complainant's friends to leave after he had given the papers, but he ordered the victim to remain behind.

It is the State's case that Sigauke asked the complainant to kiss him, but she refused, stating that she regarded him as her parent. Sigauke then ordered the minor to get the past exam papers she wanted from a cabinet which was against the wall, the court heard. When she bent over to get the papers, Sigauke quickly took out his manhood and pressed it against the victim's behind, the State alleged.

The complainant managed to escape and rushed outside where she informed her friend, who then advised her to report the matter to the police. Instead, the minor informed her headmistress Ms Philippa Nhuta of the sexual abuse. Sensing that nothing was being done about her case, the victim kept pestering the headmistress until she eventually made a report to the police.
Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

42 mins ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

1 hr ago | 1376 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

1 hr ago | 1461 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

1 hr ago | 735 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

1 hr ago | 497 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

1 hr ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

1 hr ago | 212 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

3 hrs ago | 879 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

3 hrs ago | 1388 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

3 hrs ago | 976 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

3 hrs ago | 1313 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

3 hrs ago | 1754 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

4 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

4 hrs ago | 788 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

4 hrs ago | 875 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

4 hrs ago | 3518 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

4 hrs ago | 709 Views

Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

4 hrs ago | 2274 Views

MRP conduct Tsholotsho South roadshow, rallies despite police ban

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

5 hrs ago | 1207 Views

2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

The story of Bro Hugh Masekela (1939-2018) told in a Jazz way

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

5 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T expulsion

6 hrs ago | 3538 Views

Grace Mugabe's son to lose property over legal fees

6 hrs ago | 4121 Views

Teachers resist supervision by Mnangagwa's office

6 hrs ago | 2077 Views

'MDC-T won't shed tears for late Zanu-PF MP'

6 hrs ago | 2013 Views

Mugabe family in school land grab

6 hrs ago | 2864 Views

Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

6 hrs ago | 665 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zapu backs Zanu-PF on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Zhanda in hot soup over G40 agenda

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mthwakazi Party defies police

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Sodomy and rape in church

6 hrs ago | 921 Views

Bulawayo ready to hand over 900 Luveve 5 stands

6 hrs ago | 737 Views

Another woman raped, murdered, dumped

6 hrs ago | 877 Views

Pupil scores 23 points

6 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Zanu-PF expels Sandi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 854 Views

New look Zanu-PF refocused, stronger

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Minister demands Mugabe portrait removal

6 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Zim pastor convicted in Angola

6 hrs ago | 622 Views

Mnangagwa orders public office holders to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

New airport for Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 478 Views

Minister orders fuel price cuts

6 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days