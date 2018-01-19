Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mudenda calls for openness in mining

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
SPEAKER of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda has demanded transparency in the mining sector to enable economic turnaround. He said lack of sound administration in the mining sector was hampering its potential to contribute to economic development. Adv Mudenda was addressing stakeholders at a two-day workshop on mining sector policies held in Mutare on Friday last week.

"The need for open, transparent and accountable administration of the mining sector cannot be downplayed," he said. "The potential of the mining sector to contribute to economic development is being hampered by unsound corporate governance, which is indicative of lack of transparency and accountability in the whole mining value chain.

"If you challenge me on that one, tell me what has been going on at Chiadzwa diamonds. There are clear records? — they are not there." Adv Mudenda bemoaned poor negotiation of terms of business modes with potential investors in the mining sector. He said there was need to employ skilled personnel when scouting and making contractual agreements with investors.

"Poor negotiations of contracts result in skewed contracts that fail to unlock maximum value to the country," said Adv Mudenda. "Honourable ministers, as you go out in the world scouting for investors, please make sure that you have got appropriate personnel that negotiate business models in terms of contracts that are conclusive to our economic growth." Adv Mudenda said the country needed policy and legal framework for mineral exploitation.

"Synonymous with the new economic order recently ushered in with the coming of the new administration, there is need for policy and legal frameworks for mineral exploration in the country," he said.

"It is disquieting that despite its envisaged abundant mineral wealth intuitively sensed by Cecil John Rhodes at the turn of the last century, Zimbabwe does not have geological data, which determines the quantity and quality of its mineral wealth.

"Essentially, exploration will enable Government to quantify more accurately its mineral resources and enable it to securitise some of it for domestic resource mobilisation. Our current mining operations point to a great potential for further discoveries of huge and highly diversified mineral resource base dominated by two prominent geological features, namely, the Great Dyke and ancient Greenstone Belts also known as Gold Belts. There is, therefore, need for intense exploration."

Adv Mudenda said it was important to map out the principles of the Minerals Exploitation Bill, which would be tabled in Parliament soon. He urged the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mining to pursue the revamping of the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC).

"I am on record in calling for this committee to pursue the revamping of the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation through the Ministry of Mines so that an energetic and innovative board is put in place sooner rather than later," said Adv Mudenda.

"The obtaining situation where, with all these vast mineral resources we have, ZMDC is sitting on 14 or so inoperative mining concessions is totally unacceptable.

"Revitalising the mining sector and making it contribute significantly to the national revenue and the GDP requires strategic and ethical leadership, good corporate governance, as well as policy and regulatory certainty in the mining sector."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Solar systems on sale

Home flowers on sale

On sale are rolex watches

Range rover on sale

Mazda mvp on sale

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump

Tyre on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

43 mins ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

1 hr ago | 1424 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

1 hr ago | 1495 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

1 hr ago | 746 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

1 hr ago | 512 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

1 hr ago | 430 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

1 hr ago | 215 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 450 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

3 hrs ago | 718 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

3 hrs ago | 885 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

3 hrs ago | 1395 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

3 hrs ago | 979 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

3 hrs ago | 1315 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

3 hrs ago | 1759 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

4 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

4 hrs ago | 790 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

4 hrs ago | 877 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

4 hrs ago | 3525 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 344 Views

Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

4 hrs ago | 711 Views

Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

4 hrs ago | 2282 Views

MRP conduct Tsholotsho South roadshow, rallies despite police ban

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

5 hrs ago | 1210 Views

2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

The story of Bro Hugh Masekela (1939-2018) told in a Jazz way

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

5 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T expulsion

6 hrs ago | 3542 Views

Grace Mugabe's son to lose property over legal fees

6 hrs ago | 4130 Views

Teachers resist supervision by Mnangagwa's office

6 hrs ago | 2080 Views

'MDC-T won't shed tears for late Zanu-PF MP'

6 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Mugabe family in school land grab

6 hrs ago | 2868 Views

Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

6 hrs ago | 665 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zapu backs Zanu-PF on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Zhanda in hot soup over G40 agenda

6 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mthwakazi Party defies police

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

Sodomy and rape in church

6 hrs ago | 922 Views

Bulawayo ready to hand over 900 Luveve 5 stands

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

Another woman raped, murdered, dumped

6 hrs ago | 877 Views

Pupil scores 23 points

6 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Zanu-PF expels Sandi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 855 Views

New look Zanu-PF refocused, stronger

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Minister demands Mugabe portrait removal

6 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Zim pastor convicted in Angola

6 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mnangagwa orders public office holders to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 460 Views

New airport for Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Minister orders fuel price cuts

6 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days