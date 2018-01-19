Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa orders public office holders to declare assets

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has directed public office holders including ministers, top civil servants and parastatal bosses to declare their assets before the end of next month.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said declaration of assets is in line with President Mnangagwa's accountability vision and observing tenets of good corporate governance.

Dr Sibanda said ministers, their deputies to chief executive officers for local authorities should comply with the directive before February, 28.

"In line with new thrust, it has become mandatory for all Ministers, Deputy Minister, heads of Ministries, senior principal directors, board chairpersons and board members of State Enterprises and Parastatals, Chief Executive Officers of State Enterprises, all chairpersons and members of Constitutional Commissions both (executive and independent) and chief executives of local authorities to submit a written declaration of assets," said Dr Sibanda.

He said in demanding the declaration of assets, President Mnangagwa was committing to holding the top officials accountable as he promised when he assumed the country's Presidency.

In his inaugural Presidential speech the President promised to fight corruption in the country saying the scourge would not be tolerated under his administration.

"It will be recalled that in his inaugural address on November, 24, 2017, His Excellency the President made an undertaking to create a responsible, transparent and accountable Public Service workforce that is sworn to high moral standards and deserved rewards. Over the ensuing period, the President has consistently called for strict adherence to the fundamental tenets of good corporate governance," he said.

Dr Sibanda said the affected officials should provide details on their business interests, immovable assets and movable property exceeding $100 000.

"Any item of movable property, exceeding $100 000 in value owned or leased by the individual concerned or in which the individual concerned or in which he or she has any other interest; and any business in which the individual has an interest in and/ or in which he or she plays a part in                          running. The nature of the interest in the property or business concerned should be clearly stated," said Dr Sibanda.

He said the President is expecting maximum cooperation from the mentioned officials without fail.

"The declaration of assets documents should be submitted under sealed envelope to the undersigned by not later than February 28, 2018.

"Heads of Ministries are hereby directed to coordinate the collection and submission of the declaration in respect of designated grades within their ministries, as well as in Public entities, and Constitutional bodies under their purview."

Source - chronicle

