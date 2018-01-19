Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zim pastor convicted in Angola

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
FIVE Seventh Day Adventists including a Zimbabwean pastor have been jailed in Angola for kidnapping a native of that country, allegedly without a proper trial.

According to Maka, an Angolan newspaper, the five were sentenced to prison terms ranging between three and five years, without being charged or going for trial on December 29, last year.

The incident has sparked outrage and an online petition for the freedom of the churchmen has been launched.

By 5PM yesterday, 1 100 people had signed the petition.

Pastor Burns Sibanda originally from Bulawayo and his Zambian colleague Passmore Hachalinga were each sentenced to three years and six months.

"African missionaries, Burns Musa Sibanda from Zimbabwe who was serving as chief finance officer and his colleague Passmore Hachalinga from Zambia were both working for the church in Angola. Judge Antonio Francisco sentenced the pair to three years and six months each month for allegedly kidnapping another pastor," says the online source.

"The executive secretary of the North East Union which is the second figure of the church hierarchy, Pastor Teixeira Vinte was sentenced to five years and one month in prison. Members of the church Garcia Dala and João Alfredo Dala were sentenced to four years and three months in prison."

According to the statement, the guilty verdict was despite the prosecutor in the case submitting to the court that there was no basis for the case against the five accused as there was no evidence to support the allegations of either a kidnap or a plot to kidnap.

"In order to be aware of the abnormal behaviour of Judge Antonio Francisco, especially after reading the sentence — which he did not allow access to by the defendants' lawyers — it is necessary to revisit the simulation of the abduction."

Zimbabwe West Union Conference president Pastor Micah Choga confirmed that Sibanda is imprisoned in Angola.

"I can only confirm that he is jailed in Angola as I am waiting for the next high office for exact details of what is happening on the ground," he said.

In a statement, the SDA church leadership in Southern Africa, the Southern Africa-Indian Ocean Division (SID), said an appeal against both the conviction and sentence has been lodged.

"The SID has become aware of a situation involving the arrest and court case against certain pastors, lay-persons and officers of the North-Eastern Angola Union.

"The court case emanates from the accusations and allegations against these individuals, of allegedly kidnapping a former conference president," reads the statement.

"The matter went to court for trial and after several appearances, the court found the individuals guilty of a crime with which they were not charged and in the opinion of the lawyers involved and other observers there was insufficient and contradictory evidence to justify this conclusion."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Solar systems on sale

Home flowers on sale

On sale are rolex watches

Range rover on sale

Mazda mvp on sale

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump

Tyre on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

43 mins ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

1 hr ago | 1392 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

1 hr ago | 1474 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

1 hr ago | 739 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

1 hr ago | 500 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

1 hr ago | 425 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

1 hr ago | 214 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

3 hrs ago | 715 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

3 hrs ago | 880 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

3 hrs ago | 1389 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

3 hrs ago | 978 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

3 hrs ago | 1313 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

3 hrs ago | 1757 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

4 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

4 hrs ago | 790 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

4 hrs ago | 875 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

4 hrs ago | 3519 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

4 hrs ago | 711 Views

Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

4 hrs ago | 2276 Views

MRP conduct Tsholotsho South roadshow, rallies despite police ban

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

5 hrs ago | 1208 Views

2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

The story of Bro Hugh Masekela (1939-2018) told in a Jazz way

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

5 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T expulsion

6 hrs ago | 3539 Views

Grace Mugabe's son to lose property over legal fees

6 hrs ago | 4125 Views

Teachers resist supervision by Mnangagwa's office

6 hrs ago | 2078 Views

'MDC-T won't shed tears for late Zanu-PF MP'

6 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Mugabe family in school land grab

6 hrs ago | 2864 Views

Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

6 hrs ago | 665 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zapu backs Zanu-PF on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Zhanda in hot soup over G40 agenda

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mthwakazi Party defies police

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Sodomy and rape in church

6 hrs ago | 922 Views

Bulawayo ready to hand over 900 Luveve 5 stands

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

Another woman raped, murdered, dumped

6 hrs ago | 877 Views

Pupil scores 23 points

6 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Zanu-PF expels Sandi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 855 Views

New look Zanu-PF refocused, stronger

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Minister demands Mugabe portrait removal

6 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Mnangagwa orders public office holders to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 459 Views

New airport for Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Minister orders fuel price cuts

6 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days