Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minister demands Mugabe portrait removal

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE new political dispensation seems to have bypassed Bulawayo City Council, with a Government minister yesterday ordering the removal of a portrait of former President Robert Mugabe that was hanging from one of the local authority's facilities.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Raymond Kazembe was touring the Mzilikazi Arts and Crafts Centre Home Industries section yesterday, where he ordered the removal of the portrait two months after Mugabe's resignation.

A Chronicle news crew which was part of the tour, observed the drama unfold.

After Minister Kazembe had toured the pottery and arts section of the facility at the centre, he was ushered to the home industry section to see basket weaving by women.

He quickly observed the abnormality and demanded that municipality officials pull down the portrait.

"Thank you for welcoming me. But first let's deal with that," said Minister Kazembe pointing to the former President's portrait on the wall above the door to the first section.

Mortified, BCC officials hastened to heed Minister Kazembe's demand.

While two officials removed the portrait, there were murmurs by some among the delegation, wondering how such a glaring oversight was possible.

After the oversight had been corrected, Minister Kazembe said he was impressed by the weaving techniques by the women at the home industry.

He said he was blown away by the baskets that the women were making in the first floor of the building.

Judith Ncube, a Zanu-PF Central Committee member said some women work from home and send their wares to the centre so that they can sell to others.

The home industries section is a training centre for girls and women where they are trained in handwork skills that include ilala, batik basketry, knitting and weaving.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chrinicle

Comments

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Solar systems on sale

Home flowers on sale

On sale are rolex watches

Range rover on sale

Mazda mvp on sale

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump

Tyre on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

43 mins ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

1 hr ago | 1392 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

1 hr ago | 1473 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

1 hr ago | 739 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

1 hr ago | 500 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

1 hr ago | 425 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

1 hr ago | 214 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

3 hrs ago | 715 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

3 hrs ago | 880 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

3 hrs ago | 1389 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

3 hrs ago | 978 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

3 hrs ago | 1313 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

3 hrs ago | 1757 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

4 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

4 hrs ago | 790 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

4 hrs ago | 875 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

4 hrs ago | 3519 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

4 hrs ago | 711 Views

Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

4 hrs ago | 2276 Views

MRP conduct Tsholotsho South roadshow, rallies despite police ban

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

5 hrs ago | 1208 Views

2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

The story of Bro Hugh Masekela (1939-2018) told in a Jazz way

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

5 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T expulsion

6 hrs ago | 3539 Views

Grace Mugabe's son to lose property over legal fees

6 hrs ago | 4125 Views

Teachers resist supervision by Mnangagwa's office

6 hrs ago | 2078 Views

'MDC-T won't shed tears for late Zanu-PF MP'

6 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Mugabe family in school land grab

6 hrs ago | 2864 Views

Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

6 hrs ago | 665 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zapu backs Zanu-PF on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Zhanda in hot soup over G40 agenda

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mthwakazi Party defies police

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Sodomy and rape in church

6 hrs ago | 922 Views

Bulawayo ready to hand over 900 Luveve 5 stands

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

Another woman raped, murdered, dumped

6 hrs ago | 877 Views

Pupil scores 23 points

6 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Zanu-PF expels Sandi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 855 Views

New look Zanu-PF refocused, stronger

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zim pastor convicted in Angola

6 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mnangagwa orders public office holders to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 459 Views

New airport for Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Minister orders fuel price cuts

6 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days