Pupil scores 23 points

News / National

by Staff reporter

A PUPIL from Mpopoma High School in Bulawayo scored 23 points in Science subjects in the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) November 2017 Advanced Level examinations.Arnold Bhebhe (18), who wrote five subjects, scored As in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Biology and Bs in Physical Science and Chemistry.Biology and Further Mathematics were self-taught.He said he was inspired by Ronald Shereni, a former Mpopoma High School pupil who scored 25 points in the November 2015 exams."I was inspired by Ronald Shereni who got 25 points. He made me realise that it's possible so I wanted to do five subjects. I started doing Biology and when I was in Upper 6, second term I added Further Mathematics. These two I studied on my own because I couldn't attend classes at school since timetables clashed," he said."I can say I worked hard for these results because I used to go to school over the weekends and stayed late during the week. I used Njube library for sources then I would ask teachers where I didn't understand as I didn't have funds to do extra lessons.""I am really happy because I managed to make my school proud. I want to thank teachers for their support. They helped me when I had questions and some went to the extent of helping with food and finances. I also appreciate my mother's support so much. Being a vendor, she pushed hard to see me and my siblings go to school." The beaming Arnold is looking forward getting a scholarship to study medicine or engineering at university."I am planning to go to university so my hope is to get a scholarship to study here or abroad. I want to do either medicine or engineering. So if it would be better if I can get a scholarship to help me pursue my studies. When we were growing up we had accommodation issues and we had to move every now and then, which affected my reading. So I want to do something that will help me to come back one day to the community and help children who need to achieve their dreams," he said.