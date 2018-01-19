Another woman raped, murdered, dumped

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 31-YEAR-OLD Gwanda woman was reportedly raped before she was murdered and dumped in a bush by an unknown assailant.Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Sithandazile Mlilo's body was found by a passerby on Sunday at around 6PM.He said the woman was blindfolded using a cloth."There is a woman from Masholomoshe area who was found dead in a bushy area in Senondo Suburb around 6PM by a passerby. The informant alerted the police who attended the scene. Indications are that the woman could have been raped before she was murdered."She was blindfolded with a cloth and she had bruises on her body. The body was taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital Mortuary for post mortem. Investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the woman's death and no arrests have been made so far," he said.Insp Ndebele appealed to members of the public with information on the matter to visit any police station.Insiza South MP Malachi Nkomo who is also Mlilo's uncle said his niece was living alone when the incident occurred.He said she was last seen by a relative who met her in Gwanda Town on Saturday afternoon."My niece was now staying alone and she was performing piece jobs to earn a living. A relative met her on Saturday afternoon and they had a little chat. We were shocked when we learnt that she had been murdered."Hopefully the post mortem will shed more light on this matter as we are puzzled on who could have attacked her and the motive behind the incident. This incident has really left the family saddened as it was so sudden," he said.Nkomo said it was their hope as a family that the assailant would be arrested and brought to book.