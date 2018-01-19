Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Another woman raped, murdered, dumped

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A 31-YEAR-OLD Gwanda woman was reportedly raped before she was murdered and dumped in a bush by an unknown assailant.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Sithandazile Mlilo's body was found by a passerby on Sunday at around 6PM.

He said the woman was blindfolded using a cloth.

"There is a woman from Masholomoshe area who was found dead in a bushy area in Senondo Suburb around 6PM by a passerby. The informant alerted the police who attended the scene. Indications are that the woman could have been raped before she was murdered.

"She was blindfolded with a cloth and she had bruises on her body. The body was taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital Mortuary for post mortem. Investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the woman's death and no arrests have been made so far," he said.

Insp Ndebele appealed to members of the public with information on the matter to visit any police station.

Insiza South MP Malachi Nkomo who is also Mlilo's uncle said his niece was living alone when the incident occurred.

He said she was last seen by a relative who met her in Gwanda Town on Saturday afternoon.

"My niece was now staying alone and she was performing piece jobs to earn a living. A relative met her on Saturday afternoon and they had a little chat. We were shocked when we learnt that she had been murdered.

"Hopefully the post mortem will shed more light on this matter as we are puzzled on who could have attacked her and the motive behind the incident. This incident has really left the family saddened as it was so sudden," he said.

Nkomo said it was their hope as a family that the assailant would be arrested and brought to book.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Rape, #Murdered, #Dumped

Comments

4 roomed house on sale

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump

Tyre on sale

Home flowers on sale

4 bedroomed house to rent

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Magrim and tyre on sale

Solar systems on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

42 mins ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

1 hr ago | 1373 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

1 hr ago | 1459 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

1 hr ago | 734 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

1 hr ago | 496 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

1 hr ago | 420 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

1 hr ago | 212 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

3 hrs ago | 879 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

3 hrs ago | 1387 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

3 hrs ago | 976 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

3 hrs ago | 1313 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

3 hrs ago | 1753 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

4 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

4 hrs ago | 788 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

4 hrs ago | 874 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

4 hrs ago | 3516 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

4 hrs ago | 709 Views

Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

4 hrs ago | 2273 Views

MRP conduct Tsholotsho South roadshow, rallies despite police ban

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

5 hrs ago | 1206 Views

2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

The story of Bro Hugh Masekela (1939-2018) told in a Jazz way

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

5 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T expulsion

6 hrs ago | 3537 Views

Grace Mugabe's son to lose property over legal fees

6 hrs ago | 4121 Views

Teachers resist supervision by Mnangagwa's office

6 hrs ago | 2077 Views

'MDC-T won't shed tears for late Zanu-PF MP'

6 hrs ago | 2013 Views

Mugabe family in school land grab

6 hrs ago | 2864 Views

Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

6 hrs ago | 665 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zapu backs Zanu-PF on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Zhanda in hot soup over G40 agenda

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mthwakazi Party defies police

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Sodomy and rape in church

6 hrs ago | 921 Views

Bulawayo ready to hand over 900 Luveve 5 stands

6 hrs ago | 736 Views

Pupil scores 23 points

6 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Zanu-PF expels Sandi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 854 Views

New look Zanu-PF refocused, stronger

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Minister demands Mugabe portrait removal

6 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Zim pastor convicted in Angola

6 hrs ago | 622 Views

Mnangagwa orders public office holders to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

New airport for Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

Minister orders fuel price cuts

6 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days