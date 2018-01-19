Bulawayo ready to hand over 900 Luveve 5 stands

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is working to avail stands in four suburbs, with nearly 900 ready to be handed over to beneficiaries in Luveve 5.BCC senior Public Relations Officer, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the Luveve 5 residential and commercial stands were allocated in 2013 and they were now ready to be developed."There are 875 residential stands and 16 commercial stands in Luveve 5. The stands were surveyed in 2013 and the ongoing process is the relocation and replacement of pegs which were removed during servicing and also showing the property owners the pegs. We are now showing the residents their respective stands and once they are shown their stands they can start developing their properties," she said."New stand beneficiaries do not pay for pegging. Once you have been shown the stand you will be required to sign a beacon receipt. Pegs are being shown to people who have fully paid for their stands with confirmation of having cleared their accounts from Housing and Community Services Department."Mrs Mpofu said after the Luveve 5 project, council's attention will shift to new stands in Magwegwe North, Magwegwe West and Emganwini suburbs."Thereafter pegging will be done in Magwegwe North, Magwegwe West and Emganwini once servicing has been completed. Council has also been making frantic efforts to complete the servicing as soon as possible," she said.Bulawayo's housing waiting list is pegged at more than 100 000 and demand for residential stands continues to go up.