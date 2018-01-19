Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo ready to hand over 900 Luveve 5 stands

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is working to avail stands in four suburbs, with nearly 900 ready to be handed over to beneficiaries in Luveve 5.

BCC senior Public Relations Officer, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the Luveve 5 residential and commercial stands were allocated in 2013 and they were now ready to be developed.

"There are 875 residential stands and 16 commercial stands in Luveve 5. The stands were surveyed in 2013 and the ongoing process is the relocation and replacement of pegs which were removed during servicing and also showing the property owners the pegs. We are now showing the residents their respective stands and once they are shown their stands they can start developing their properties," she said.

"New stand beneficiaries do not pay for pegging. Once you have been shown the stand you will be required to sign a beacon receipt. Pegs are being shown to people who have fully paid for their stands with confirmation of having cleared their accounts from Housing and Community Services Department."

Mrs Mpofu said after the Luveve 5 project, council's attention will shift to new stands in Magwegwe North, Magwegwe West and Emganwini suburbs.

"Thereafter pegging will be done in Magwegwe North, Magwegwe West and Emganwini once servicing has been completed. Council has also been making frantic efforts to complete the servicing as soon as possible," she said.

Bulawayo's housing waiting list is pegged at more than 100 000 and demand for residential stands continues to go up.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

4 roomed house on sale

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump

Tyre on sale

Home flowers on sale

4 bedroomed house to rent

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Magrim and tyre on sale

Solar systems on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

42 mins ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

1 hr ago | 1378 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

1 hr ago | 1461 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

1 hr ago | 735 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

1 hr ago | 497 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

1 hr ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

1 hr ago | 212 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

3 hrs ago | 879 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

3 hrs ago | 1388 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

3 hrs ago | 976 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

3 hrs ago | 1313 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

3 hrs ago | 1754 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

4 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

4 hrs ago | 788 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

4 hrs ago | 875 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

4 hrs ago | 3518 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

4 hrs ago | 709 Views

Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

4 hrs ago | 2274 Views

MRP conduct Tsholotsho South roadshow, rallies despite police ban

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

5 hrs ago | 1207 Views

2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

The story of Bro Hugh Masekela (1939-2018) told in a Jazz way

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

5 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T expulsion

6 hrs ago | 3538 Views

Grace Mugabe's son to lose property over legal fees

6 hrs ago | 4121 Views

Teachers resist supervision by Mnangagwa's office

6 hrs ago | 2077 Views

'MDC-T won't shed tears for late Zanu-PF MP'

6 hrs ago | 2013 Views

Mugabe family in school land grab

6 hrs ago | 2864 Views

Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

6 hrs ago | 665 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zapu backs Zanu-PF on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Zhanda in hot soup over G40 agenda

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mthwakazi Party defies police

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Sodomy and rape in church

6 hrs ago | 921 Views

Another woman raped, murdered, dumped

6 hrs ago | 877 Views

Pupil scores 23 points

6 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Zanu-PF expels Sandi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 854 Views

New look Zanu-PF refocused, stronger

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Minister demands Mugabe portrait removal

6 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Zim pastor convicted in Angola

6 hrs ago | 622 Views

Mnangagwa orders public office holders to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

New airport for Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 478 Views

Minister orders fuel price cuts

6 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days