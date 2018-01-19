Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthwakazi Party defies police

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Secessionist Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists on Monday defied a police ban on unsanctioned political gatherings and held roadshows and village meetings in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland South province.

Police last week barred the MRP from holding roadshows in Mbalibali, Tshefunye and Mbamba in Tsholotsho that were scheduled for January 20 and 21.

MRP president Mqondisi Moyo told Southern Eye that they decided to defy the police ban because they were constitutionally entitled to exercise their rights without interference from law enforcement agents.

He said the MRP visited Chefunye, Mbalibali, Mbamba, Mvundlana, Jahe, Ngqoya, Tsholotsho centre and Nyamandlovu centre in Umguza district.

"This successful event happened against the backdrop of political denial for MRP by the Lupane district superintendent to hold a road show and three rallies in Tsholotsho.

"The tribal, political and unconstitutional denial by the said [Officer Commanding Lupane District Chief Superintendent Johannes] Govo, became a blessing in disguise as it exposed the insincerity of the government of [President Emmerson] Mnangagwa and his ilk. It also attracted, by default, a lot of local and international media coverage, to the credit of the cause of MRP," Moyo said.

Last week, the MRP warned it would start using their constitutional right to hold rallies without seeking police clearance.

Under the Public Order and Security Act (Posa), individuals, political parties and other organisations are supposed to seek police clearance to hold gatherings, roadshows and demonstrations.

Police last week barred the MRP from holding roadshows and rallies in Tsholotsho because the party was "not clear on its agenda".

"The Constitution of Zimbabwe is the supreme law of the country and guides Zimbabweans. It is noticed that you have secluded yourself from Zimbabwe as per the geographical map of your Mthwakazi," Govo wrote.

"However, according to Posa, your notice does not fulfil the requirements which must be included. You should not hide your agenda as it is not shown, that is venue of the show, roads to be used, number expected at the gathering."

In May last year, MDC-T vice-president Thokozani Khupe and other party members were teargased when police crushed an MDC-T voter registration campaign in Lupane ward 9.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Magrim and tyre on sale

Home flowers on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

Range rover on sale

Vw passat 1.8 fuel pump

4 roomed house on sale

Pajero on sale

Tyre on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Fears of cholera outbreak at college

44 mins ago | 314 Views

Mnangagwa poisoning witch-hunt

1 hr ago | 1433 Views

Mugabe's last laugh

1 hr ago | 1516 Views

Prophet Makandiwa compared to Gumbura

1 hr ago | 753 Views

Zimbabwean 'conman' defrauds top hospital $148,000

1 hr ago | 518 Views

Makokoba set for transformation

1 hr ago | 432 Views

Mnangagwa to champion HIV/AIDS fight

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

'Forget about gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Seek God's approval and not people's approval

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mnangagwa military administration should walk the talk

3 hrs ago | 452 Views

Open Letter to Professor Amon Murwira on BUSE block release programmes

3 hrs ago | 718 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs, chiefs instil fear in rural voters'

3 hrs ago | 885 Views

'Mphoko is a liar,' says Tycoon

3 hrs ago | 1400 Views

'I can help in bid to address Gukurahundi'

3 hrs ago | 980 Views

Delta Corporation 2018 Apprenticeship intake

3 hrs ago | 1316 Views

PICS: SA police launch nationwide crackdown on crime

3 hrs ago | 1761 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa at WEF in Davos

4 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Civil servants and politicians ordered to declare assets, supposedly to fight corruption - a nak*d lie

4 hrs ago | 792 Views

'MDC Alliance assured of victory under Tsvangirai's leadership'

4 hrs ago | 880 Views

'Jonathan Moyo was on CIA payroll,' says Hungwe

4 hrs ago | 3534 Views

Fears of a Cholera outbreak in Kadoma

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Sex obsessed man in trouble for fondling 10 year old boy

4 hrs ago | 711 Views

Jonathan Moyo used Juju?

4 hrs ago | 2285 Views

MRP conduct Tsholotsho South roadshow, rallies despite police ban

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zanu PF propagandist urged to stop noise on Mnangagwa trip to Davos

5 hrs ago | 1213 Views

2018 is about wrestling veto from Zanu PF thugs - key question, do you have intelligence to see that

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

The story of Bro Hugh Masekela (1939-2018) told in a Jazz way

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway fencing starts

5 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Khupe faces MDC-T expulsion

6 hrs ago | 3545 Views

Grace Mugabe's son to lose property over legal fees

6 hrs ago | 4132 Views

Teachers resist supervision by Mnangagwa's office

6 hrs ago | 2082 Views

'MDC-T won't shed tears for late Zanu-PF MP'

6 hrs ago | 2016 Views

Mugabe family in school land grab

6 hrs ago | 2870 Views

Zanu-PF will win, says Tshinga Dube

6 hrs ago | 665 Views

Zanu-PF seeks to correct BVR anomaly

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zapu backs Zanu-PF on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Zhanda in hot soup over G40 agenda

6 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zanu-PF launches #EDhasMyVote campaign

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Sodomy and rape in church

6 hrs ago | 923 Views

Bulawayo ready to hand over 900 Luveve 5 stands

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

Another woman raped, murdered, dumped

6 hrs ago | 877 Views

Pupil scores 23 points

6 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Zanu-PF expels Sandi Moyo

6 hrs ago | 855 Views

New look Zanu-PF refocused, stronger

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

Minister demands Mugabe portrait removal

6 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Zim pastor convicted in Angola

6 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mnangagwa orders public office holders to declare assets

6 hrs ago | 460 Views

New airport for Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Minister orders fuel price cuts

6 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days